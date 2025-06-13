Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Tom Waters: Another open letter to the residents of Pahrump

Whimsical froggies always play their banjos when the sun goes down. Paint yours Saturday under the expert guidance of Laurie McCaslin, at the Senior Center. All ages welcome. (Cocktails & Canvas Facebook page)

Turn this Friday the 13th into your lucky day. It will be the only opportunity this year to sharpen your mojo for the three magic Friday the 13’s coming up in 2026.

Explore the sport of darts at our VFW Post 10054 on Fridays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. They have sessions for adult players on those evenings at 7:30 p.m., and a youth darts session at noon on Sundays. Start the game with either 501 or 301 points. Throw three darts each round to subtract earned points from your score. The winner is the first to reach zero points.

Father’s Day is this Sunday. Spark your imagination and creativity while pondering a few of the following ideas, ranging from firing up the grill, to arranging for him to race a car around the track. Consider knocking a task off his lengthy to-do list, shooting a game of pool, or creating a scavenger hunt leading him to a surprise. You could also let him introduce you to pickleball, hit the golf course, or arrange a family video game tournament. My dad was a Wii Bowling legend—and we were both delighted when he would coach me.

The Pahrump Community Library reopens Monday, and they’ve planned an extravaganza for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate with free face-painting for kids, goodie bags while supplies last, and light refreshments, “because what’s a reopening without snacks?” Stop by and reconnect with your library. They can’t wait to welcome you back!

Water Aerobics classes have begun at the Pahrump Community Pool and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Burn some belly fat in the pool!

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years glam gals invite the entire Pahrump community to join them as they host the 100th birthday celebration for our dazzling BJ Hetrick-Irwin on Thursday at the Calvada Eye from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to honor her century of grace, rhythm, and inspiration!

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Wild Horse Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Guitarist Jeff Duncan One Man Show performs live rock music at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint a cute froggy under a toadstool, playing a banjo. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a scotch doubles tournament at the Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. All money and entry fees must be turned in by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Debbie Varner or Dee Runau at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “The Garfield Movie.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbeques and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ The Nifty Nickel band performs at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15 - FATHER’S DAY

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JUNE 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Grand reopening of Pahrump Community Library 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Hat Class craft & paint night at The Wine Down Nevada from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $45 ticket price includes one hat, all painting supplies, instruction, and one beverage. Call to reserve your space. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N NV-160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s 100th Birthday gathering, hosted by the Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY on the grounds of the Calvada Eye at 10 a.m. to noon. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Buff, polish, and wax while there’s still time. R.S.V.P. by June 14th with Patti at 775-419-7820 for the first annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” scheduled for Saturday, June 21st from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. All classic car participants will receive a large coffee mug with a photo of their car. $25 entry fee; winner receives a trophy. Food, vendors, music, crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue to help pay for food, medication, vet bills, etc. The venue is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4th at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival parade. Qualified volunteers can call her at 845-659-3814. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com