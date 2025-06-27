Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

In addition to Kids Bowl Free, the Pahrump Nugget offers Sunset Strikes every Tuesday through Aug. 12, where casual bowlers enjoy games and shoe rentals for just $2 each. (Wicked Creative)

Are you obsessed with setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July? In that case, you’re following the tradition of our founding fathers, who were quick to adopt fireworks as a show of patriotic pride. American culture celebrates Independence Day with fireworks because the USA earned its independence by fighting the Revolutionary War. These colorful, deafening blasts symbolize the bombs, bullets and explosions that occurred during that war. Embrace this noisy salute to the unifying force for our diverse population at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site as early as this Sunday, and through Friday, July 4th. The town of Pahrump has scheduled six upcoming evenings when individuals can ignite fireworks at the only authorized site in town, which will be open from 7 p.m. until well into the night Sunday, June 29 through Friday, July 4. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site for specific details, and cessation times each evening.

The Pahrump Community Library has geared back up to full service and operation, now that the renovations are complete. Check out all the exciting details at https://www.pahrumplibrary.org/ Noteworthy activity picks include the Chess Club every second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m., Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. on July 3, and the Favorite Author Book Club on the last Monday of the month. For July 28 at 1 p.m., read any book by Kay Hooper. The library has so many activities scheduled; they’re located at 701 East St., and you can call them at 775-727-5930. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. They’re closed Sundays and holidays.

The Nugget Bowl has some exciting summer news: kids bowl free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, through August. Guests 17 and under can enjoy one free game per day. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, shoe rental not included. The bowling lanes are located at 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6500 for more information.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Walking In Circles Father-Daughter Duo performs blues, rock, country and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 7 to 8:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nyespace Open Lab at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon begins at 10 a.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Johnny B and the Road Dogs perform classics, country, and rock from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “Inside Out 2.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Gold Rush – a Tribute to Neil Young performs from noon to 4 p.m. The band also performs ‘70s through ‘90’s classic rock, and a ton of keyboard heavy music like Billy Joel, REO Speedwagon, and Rush. Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ The 2nd Annual Car Show hosted by Walmart (to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network) is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring the whole family for fun at 300 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

MONDAY, JUNE 30

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

TUESDAY, JULY 1

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 3

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

SUNDAY

• Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4th at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Road closes at 8:30 a.m.; parade starts at 9 a.m.; watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m.; water balloon fight (kids only) at 12 p.m. It is not too late to sign up to be in the parade or to have a vendor table. You can still sign up at www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com.

The town of Pahrump’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival is scheduled for Friday 07/04/2025 at 9 p.m. in Petrack Park. Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family light up the night with their signature pyrotechnic display, with music accompaniment on KNYE Radio 95.1 FM.

Nye County S x S nighttime mystery ride July 5 – destination: a surprise! Meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Iceology, located at 1330 S. Hwy. 160, suite 130. Off-road caravan leaves at 7 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” More Info: www.nyecountysxs.com

Art Walk of Pahrump returns on July 12 to the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talent show, live music, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, etc. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details.

