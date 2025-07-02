Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

PHOTOS: Make a night of it at Movies in the Park

The 4th of July Parade is a big attraction in the town of Pahrump and this year's parade is expected to be just as much fun as in previous years. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 3

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4th at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Road closes at 8:30 a.m.; parade starts at 9 a.m.; watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m.; water balloon fight (kids only) at 12 p.m. It is not too late to sign up to be in the parade or to have a vendor table. You can still sign up at www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com.

The town of Pahrump’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival is scheduled for Friday 07/04/2025 at 9 p.m. in Petrack Park. Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family light up the night with their signature pyrotechnic display, with music accompaniment on KNYE Radio 95.1 FM.

Nye County S x S nighttime mystery ride July 5 – destination: a surprise! Meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Iceology, located at 1330 S. Hwy. 160, suite 130. Off-road caravan leaves at 7 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” More Info: www.nyecountysxs.com

Art Walk of Pahrump returns on July 12 to the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talent show, live music, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, etc. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details.

