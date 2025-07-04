Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Petrack Park will be packed with people for the Fireworks Show on Independence Day. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh say can you see … the whole town’s pure delight? Pahrump is undeniably one of the most red, white, and blue little towns in the West. This is our weekend, folks!

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye park afterward. Enjoy free grilled burgers and hot dogs while munching chips, and participate in fun and games all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and generous sponsors. Don’t miss the watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m., or the water balloon fight (kids only) at 12 p.m.

The Town of Pahrump’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday night in Petrack Park. Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien family light up the night with their signature pyrotechnic display, with music accompaniment on KNYE Radio 95.1 FM. Petrack Park is located at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Everyone will be there, trust me. Bring your lawn blanket and your chairs, your snacks and beverages, but don’t bring your dog. The pooches will fare much better at home.

The above is plenty to fill your Freedom Friday, and the festivities continue the day after.

There will be a benefit fundraiser at the VFW Post 10054 at 5 p.m. this Saturday, supporting Pahrump’s own Jace Jepson’s trip to the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo. Experience a live auction, buy a savory beef brisket dinner, enjoy music, and try your luck with the raffle. Jace has put in the work and sweat and blood, but it costs money for Jace and his family and his horse to travel to the finals. Best of luck, Jace. Go get ‘em!

The Nye County S x S monthly nighttime mystery ride is this Saturday. The destination is a carefully routed surprise. Meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Iceology, located at 1330 S. Hwy. 160, suite 130. The off-road caravan leaves at 7 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” For more information, consult www.nyecountysxs.com

Don’t miss this Saturday’s “Movies in the Park” brought to us by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. They saved a good one for this special weekend: the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Ian Deutch Memorial Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

• Pahrump Fourth of July parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Calvada Eye. The Family Celebration begins after the parade. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

• Independence Day ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Outdoor family fun fest at Our Place Pahrump from 4 to 9 p.m. DJ and live music from 4 to 6 p.m., outdoor karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m., lots of family-friendly activities throughout the timeframe. 1401 S. Highway 160. 702-742-8621.

• Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• The Pahrump Masonic Lodge / Weepah Shrine Club welcome the public to an Independence Day BBQ beginning at 6 p.m. Your $12 meal ticket buys you a hot dog or a hamburger (or both for $15), plus chips, salad, and a soft drink. Proceeds support their community work. Bring a lawn chair and watch the town of Pahrump fireworks beginning at dusk from their prime location. 281 Gemini Dr. off of Blagg Road.

• The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 7 to 8:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Independence Day Freedom Festival at 9 p.m. at Petrack Park, located at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue.

SATURDAY, JULY 5

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

• A Kids’ Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a toucan mobile. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

• Group guitar lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

• Heroes Hall dedication at Rhinestone’s begins at 3 p.m. Live music by the Desert Shadows Band. Honor our fallen military heroes, Veterans, and active military. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. #83. 775-505-5003.

• Benefit fundraiser at the VFW Post 10054 supporting Pahrump’s own Jace Jepson’s trip to the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo. Live auction, beef brisket dinner, music, plus raffle. The fun starts at 5 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Nye County S x S nighttime mystery ride– destination: a surprise! Meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Iceology, located at 1330 S. Hwy. 160, suite 130. Off-road caravan leaves at 7 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” More Info: www.nyecountysxs.com

• Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

• Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more.3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JULY 6

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Kelly and the Keepers perform ‘60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• JD’s One Man Show, playing classic rock, country and pop on acoustic guitar at The Hubb from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JULY 7

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JULY 8

• Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

• Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

• Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9

• Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 10

• Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

• Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY (all locations and times confirmed for Fourth of July)

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY

• Kids’ Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Art Walk of Pahrump returns on July 12th to the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talent show, live music, open jam, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, theater performances, open mic, 50/50 drawings. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com and sign up to perform/participate, or for more details.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on July 13th from noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. He’ll guide students through an exploration of sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more. All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. For more information and to RSVP, contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today.

Nyespace is hosting a free Sewing Garment series during four Saturdays in August. They can use your help now with donations of fabric (any kind, big or small), thread, needles, pins, fabric scissors, sewing machines (working or fixable). Your extras can help someone learn a lifelong skill. Drop off at the NYECC front office at 1020 E. Wilson, or contact Charli at 775-293-8514 or nyespace@nyecc.org

