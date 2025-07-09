Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

EDITORIAL: Florida shows what Nevada families could have

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 10

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids’ Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Art Walk of Pahrump returns on July 12th to the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talent show, live music, open jam, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, theater performances, open mic, 50/50 drawings. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com and sign up to perform/participate, or for more details.

Nyespace is hosting a free Sewing Garment series during four Saturdays in August. They can use your help now with donations of fabric (any kind, big or small), thread, needles, pins, fabric scissors, sewing machines (working or fixable). Your extras can help someone learn a lifelong skill. Drop off at the NYECC front office at 1020 E. Wilson, or contact Charli at 775-293-8514 or nyespace@nyecc.org

