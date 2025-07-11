Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

No bail for Aguilar; Blakely expected to be extradited to Nye County

Make room on your calendar to paint this “Patriotic Sky” with the expert guidance of Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center beginning at 1 p.m. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your peaceful, patriotic spot. (Cocktails and Canvas Facebook page)

Emcee Joe Opatik works hard to bring two rounds of Trivia Night challenges to minutiae maniacs every other Friday evening at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. One recent winning team walked out with a $70 cash prize. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

These friendly fact fanatics are waiting for you! $5 per person buys hours of team table talk, solutions, and puzzling. Show up at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course clubhouse this Friday at 6 p.m. to give trivia a try. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

The bikers are going to miss out on the art festival. You tell them, though. I hate to be the bearer of bad news. This conflict is unpleasant, to say the least.

Art Walk of Pahrump returns on Saturday to the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This outdoor festival features a talent show, live music, open jam, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, theater performances, open mic, and 50/50 drawings. The venue is located at 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details.

Tribe M/C Northside has organized a 100-mile poker run for motorcyclists on Saturday. Registration begins at VFW post #10054 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. This is where you’ll receive your first card. From there, you’ll stop at Low Side Cigar Lounge, then the Shoshone Post Office, advancing to Longstreet Casino in Amargosa, and circling back to the Tribe Motorcycle Clubhouse on Blagg Road in Pahrump. $25 per driver; $10 per passenger. Best hand wins … are you ready? … Cash! All bikes are welcome. Free meal at the Tribe Clubhouse begins at 2:30 p.m. for all paid participants.

The Nevada Sundance Ranch hosts “Old West Weekend” every second weekend of the month. This Saturday and Sunday, they’re inviting you and your friends and family out to the ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. to ride horses, visit their other animals, and enjoy live western skits performed by Calamity Jane and Willy Dead Eye. The ranch is located at 5285 Plantation St., at the south end of town.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ “Second” Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Leah Willis Dance Arts Academy. Raffle tickets, music, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Wild Horse Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, JULY 12

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Tribe M/C Northside 100-mile poker run registration begins at VFW Post #10054 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. $25 per driver; $10 per passenger. Extra hand is $10. Start at 4651 Homestead Road. End at 2730 Blagg Rd.

■ Art Walk of Pahrump on the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Talent show, live music, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, etc. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details. Call Donna Tate at 702-427-7041 or email Donna@ArtWalkofPahrump.com with questions.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting an 8 & 9 pin no-tap singles tournament at the Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. All money and entry fees must be turned in by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Patriotic Sky.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the 80’s and 90’s at The Hubb from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

TUESDAY, JULY 15

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 17

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

Nyespace is hosting a free Sewing Garment series during four Saturdays in August. They can use your help now with donations of fabric (any kind, big or small), thread, needles, pins, fabric scissors, sewing machines (working or fixable). Your extras can help someone learn a lifelong skill. Drop off at the NYECC front office at 1020 E. Wilson, or contact Charli at 775-293-8514 or nyespace@nyecc.org

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can call Reva at 845-659-3814.

