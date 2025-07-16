Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. (Thinkstock)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 17

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

Nyespace is hosting a free Sewing Garment series during four Saturdays in August. They can use your help now with donations of fabric (any kind, big or small), thread, needles, pins, fabric scissors, sewing machines (working or fixable). Your extras can help someone learn a lifelong skill. Drop off at the NYECC front office at 1020 E. Wilson, or contact Charli at 775-293-8514 or nyespace@nyecc.org

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can call Reva at 845-659-3814.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com