Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Ten thousand ornaments are needed to decorate “The People’s Tree” and yours will be one of them. (Natalie Shannon/U.S. Forest Service)

You read the exciting news in Editor Jessica Sterling’s story published in the July 11 issue of the PV Times: Nevada has been selected to provide “The People’s Tree” on the United States Capitol Lawn for Christmas 2025! Fast-forward to the ornaments. They need 10,000 of them. By September 15. Ten THOUSAND.

It’s the Architect of the Capitol, through the Superintendent of Capitol Grounds, that ultimately manages the decoration and display. They’re definitely not getting ornaments from Walmart, Amazon, or even Tiffany’s. They want them from you. Tradition dictates that the ornaments are hand-crafted. Oh, and clearly labeled with first name, town, and (optional) age.

The Pahrump Community Library has taken up the baton this week in this statewide marathon — for Pahrump. Thank you, Library peeps! They have arranged for free materials to be provided by the U.S. Forest Service to be available at their “Starry Skies to Neon Lights – Spirit of the Silver State” event scheduled for this Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. No need to R.S.V.P. Simply arrive at 701 East St., participate, and create.

The event is for ages 1 to 100 (yes, B.J. — we’re talking to you). All kids, teens, adults, veterans, and seniors are needed.

So clear your calendar for Monday morning. Go to the library. Produce! It’s important. Nevada has 58 more days before the deadline.

Incidentally, you might learn a few things from the PC Library professionals about organizing your own ornament crafting event for your community center, school, church, VFW post, tribe, senior center, club, or office. Was that a light bulb that just illuminated over your head? Of course it was. Learn about the official ornament guidelines at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r04/humboldt-toiyabe/projects/capitol-christmas-tree-2025

This tree will definitely originate from, belong to, and will be decorated by the people of Nevada.

FRIDAY, JULY 18

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

SATURDAY, JULY 19

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Group guitar lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Bike Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Movies in the Park features “Captain America, Brave New World.” The show starts at dusk, around 8:15 p.m. Admission is free at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4. Bring a blanket, or lawn chairs to enjoy this evening under the stars. The snack bar is also open and run by a non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ “Grapes Gone Wild!” late night dance party at Artesian Cellars from 8 to 11 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ FX band performs live dance, rock and pop music at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at 12 noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 6 p.m. to midnight. Grab your crew and score some points. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, JULY 21

■ “Starry Skies to Neon Lights—Spirit of the Silver State” ornament decorating extravaganza at the Pahrump Community Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission, all materials provided, no need to R.S.V.P. 701 East St. Be there!

TUESDAY, JULY 22

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Community Library “Favorite Author Book Club” is back in action. It meets on the fourth Monday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library. This month on July 28, they’re discussing any book by Kay Hooper.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

Fall Festival carnival and rodeo tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss four thrilling days of fun, food, and family festivities Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28. All-day carnival passes are $35 (cash only; no online sales). Rodeo tickets are $15. Purchase tickets at Pahrump Tourism, Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack, or Valley Electric Association.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can Reva at 845-659-3814.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com