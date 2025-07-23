Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Community Library “Favorite Author Book Club” meets on the fourth Monday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids’ Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Community Library “Favorite Author Book Club” is back in action. It meets on the fourth Monday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library. This month on July 28, they’re discussing any book by Kay Hooper.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

Fall Festival carnival and rodeo tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss four thrilling days of fun, food, and family festivities Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28. All-day carnival passes are $35 (cash only; no online sales). Rodeo tickets are $15. Purchase tickets at Pahrump Tourism, Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack, or Valley Electric Association.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can Reva at 845-659-3814.

