72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Stoner Rob will emcee the Free Comedy Show at Wild Side Tavern, located at 2101 Gamebird Rd., o ...
Stoner Rob will emcee the Free Comedy Show at Wild Side Tavern, located at 2101 Gamebird Rd., on Saturday at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
The collection of 'tree cookie' ornaments made at Pahrump Community Library on July 21 reflects ...
HOME MEANS NEVADA: Pahrumpians preserve our pioneer past preparing patriotic ornaments for 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Congressman John Lewis was a prominent civil rights activist and his legacy is one that million ...
Celebrating a legacy of “Good Trouble”
Nye County District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker presides during sentencing for Dakota Saldivar ...
District Judge Wanker requests NV AG to provide legal representation
Short-term vacation rentals have become incredibly popular in recent years and Pahrump has its ...
Pahrump’s new ‘Air BnB’ regulations effective next month
By Faye Burdzinski
July 25, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

VFW Post #10054 will be temporarily suspending Tuesday and Wednesday evening dinners into the immediate future for kitchen maintenance and restructuring. “We thank you in advance for your patience, understanding, and support. We are looking forward to serving our veteran community on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for dinner again soon!”

Friday night dinner and Sunday morning breakfast will continue as scheduled. Incidentally, the Post is always in need of new and fresh volunteers. Please visit and leave your name and contact info with the on-duty bartender.

Insider Pahrump celebrity tip: Rick Scanlan is performing at Artesian Cellars on Saturday – which happens to be his birthday! Join him and dance like no one is watching.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Raffle tickets, music, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

Dart Tournament at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pig Roast at Mountain Spring Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. American VooDoo performs from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

Laurie Cook & The Heat will be turning it up again at the Hubb playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

Walt & Pam perform an evening of guitar music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “Paddington in Peru.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar may also be open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern, 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

The Stormy Davis Band performs from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

Singer/musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JULY 28

Kids Bowl Free at the Nugget Lanes, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests 17 and under can enjoy one free game per day. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, shoe rental not included. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Kay Hooper. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JULY 29

Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs, August 1 – 3 at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite #1. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on August 3rd from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. In this series of classes people will explore sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more.All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Bld. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Congressman John Lewis was a prominent civil rights activist and his legacy is one that million ...
Celebrating a legacy of “Good Trouble”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Indivisible Prickly Pears held a candlelight vigil and rally in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

I want to thank several people in regard to the progress happening at the Nye County Animal Shelter.

The OHV Park at the Pahrump Fairgrounds has hosted youth rider days at the newly created kids t ...
Adult OHV track in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grants dollars are funding continued development of this project at the Pahrump Fairgrounds.