Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Stoner Rob will emcee the Free Comedy Show at Wild Side Tavern, located at 2101 Gamebird Rd., on Saturday at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times file)

VFW Post #10054 will be temporarily suspending Tuesday and Wednesday evening dinners into the immediate future for kitchen maintenance and restructuring. “We thank you in advance for your patience, understanding, and support. We are looking forward to serving our veteran community on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for dinner again soon!”

Friday night dinner and Sunday morning breakfast will continue as scheduled. Incidentally, the Post is always in need of new and fresh volunteers. Please visit and leave your name and contact info with the on-duty bartender.

Insider Pahrump celebrity tip: Rick Scanlan is performing at Artesian Cellars on Saturday – which happens to be his birthday! Join him and dance like no one is watching.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Raffle tickets, music, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Dart Tournament at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Spring Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. American VooDoo performs from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Laurie Cook & The Heat will be turning it up again at the Hubb playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Walt & Pam perform an evening of guitar music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “Paddington in Peru.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar may also be open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern, 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ The Stormy Davis Band performs from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Singer/musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JULY 28

■ Kids Bowl Free at the Nugget Lanes, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests 17 and under can enjoy one free game per day. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, shoe rental not included. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Kay Hooper. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JULY 29

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs, August 1 – 3 at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite #1. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on August 3rd from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. In this series of classes people will explore sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more.All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Bld. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com