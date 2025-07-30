Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Our Lady of the Valley hosts bingo on Wednesday at 781 E. Gamebird Rd. for those 21 or older. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs, August 1 – 3 at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite #1. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on August 3rd from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. He’ll guide students through an exploration of sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more. All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Bld. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

