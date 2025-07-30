97°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Our Lady of the Valley hosts bingo on Wednesday at 781 E. Gamebird Rd. for those 21 or older. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. (Getty Images)
The carnival at this year's Pahrump Fall Festival is being furnished by Brown's Amusement and a ...
Don’t let scams ruin your Fall Festival
Nevaeh Miller consults with her substitute defense attorney at her initial court appearance at ...
Miller pleads not guilty in connection to July 5th murder
Deputy Michael Karr (l) and his son Michael Jr. join Sheriff Joe McGill (r) for a breakfast wit ...
NCSO shares breakfast with seniors at Inspirations Senior Living
Desert View Hospital wants the community and surrounding areas to know that many common surgica ...
Local surgical services offered via key partnership
By Faye Burdzinski
July 30, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs, August 1 – 3 at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite #1. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on August 3rd from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. He’ll guide students through an exploration of sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more. All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Bld. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, August 9th. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The next Woven Mic event is scheduled for August 10th at the Pahrump Theatre Company. This is an open mic show for ages 14 and up to perform live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. Message The Woven Mic on Facebook or Instagram to reserve a 10-minute performance slot.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Sergeant Harris, on staff at the Nye County Jail, says “Their [NCSO’s leadership team] biggest thing is making sure that we’re staﬀed correctly… When we’re staﬀed correctly, it makes everything more safe.”

By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill speaks more about the news of Nye County not continuing its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Fire Chief Scott Lewis reminds the community that the burn moratorium remains in effect until late fall.

By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The approval for exploration comes as the feds consider whether to block new mining claims near the refuge.

I question your decisions, especially when it comes to you using your office in suing the federal government and President Trump.

By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Nevaeh Miller’s charges include providing misleading information about the whereabouts of Carlos Blakely’s phone.