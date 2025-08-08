Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

ROOTED IN NEVADA: Choosing the tree that will go to DC

Soothe your brain listening to the beautiful keystrokes of Geordi Gudyka Walston at The Wine Down this Saturday at 6 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended: 775-307-9463. (Printed with permission of Geordi Gudyka Walston)

Okay, let’s see what we’re in for. It’s time to debut your costume at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” this Saturday at 7 p.m. The future is here.

The Woven Mic “lite” is scheduled for Sunday, August 10 at the Calvada Theater with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Danny Pillman of D.P & the Mission Men wrote, “Come see some true talent from people with passion. The Woven Mic provides (Pahrump) valley with an outlet for us to come together, and cultivate a truly unique vulnerable experience.” The show consists of multiple ten-minute stage performances. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged to support the Pahrump Theatre Company in keeping arts alive in our community. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

With the summer season at Pahrump Community Pool coming to an end, weekday pool hours have changed to Monday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. adult swim and 3 p.m. to 5:45 open swim. Weekend hours remain unchanged: 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. adult swim and noon to 5:45 p.m. open swim. Better hurry though, the last day to enjoy the refreshing respite from the heat is Sunday, Aug. 17th.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Grapes Gone Wild!” late night dance party at Artesian Cellars from 8 to 11 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Nevada Mustangs country music band delivers honky-tonk, and pure country energy at Rhinestone’s Country Bar beginning at 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Wild Horse Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Sewing class at Nyespace from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. This session explores understanding patterns, sizing, and pattern pieces. All experience levels welcome. This series has reached its full capacity for 20 participants, but if you’re interested in future sewing series, email nyespace@nyecc.org to be placed on a wait list. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a regular 10-pin with “whoops” singles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint some cool starfish in the sand. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Jonny Bird brings his lounge/bar/party show to Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. He sings all requests from a catalog of over 3,000 songs spanning classic rock to country, blues to yacht rock, 50’s-90’s pop hits to dinner show crooners. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” at Who’s Dunes starts at 7 p.m. They’re located at the corner of NV-372 and Linda, next to the Horizon Market. 775-253-1433.

■ It’s the Free Movies in the Park season finale at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar may also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Mesquite Cafe Blues Bank performs a wide variety of dance music including classic rock, country, and blues at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern, 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ The Stormy Davis Band performs classic rock and roll from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company hosts The Woven Mic “lite” show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live music, slam poetry, spoken word, and comedy. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

MONDAY, AUGUST 11

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have a blast this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Think you’ve got the best toss in town? Prove it at the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top three teams. Register now with Joe by calling 775-209-5818.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can Reva at 845-659-3814.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com