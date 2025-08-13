84°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. All ages and skill lev ...
Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. Come play chess or learn how to play. (Getty Images)
The back-to-school season has officially begun in Nye County. “Our number one goal is the saf ...
Back-to-School Focus: Bus Safety Matters
Nye County School District
Nye County School District’s new digital toolkit aimed at engaging parents
In a video briefing posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Saturday, Sheriff ...
Man killed by deputy in Amargosa Valley identified
BK is a adoptable feline during the Nye County Animal Shelter's Clear the Shelters promotion. ( ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter joins nationwide Clear the Shelters promotion
By Faye Burdzinski
August 13, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

FRIDAY

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

Kids’ Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have a blast this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

A reminder that weekday pool hours at Pahrump Community Pool have changed to Monday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. adult swim and 3 p.m. to 5:45 open swim. Weekend hours remain unchanged: 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. adult swim and noon to 5:45 p.m. open swim. The last day to enjoy the refreshing respite from the heat is Sunday, Aug. 17th.

Think you’ve got the best toss in town? Prove it at the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top three teams. Register now with Joe by calling 775-209-5818.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival Parade. Imagine how thrilled she would be to book a unicycle rider! You have time to learn. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA. Qualified volunteers can Reva at 845-659-3814.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

