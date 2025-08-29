Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open from 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 29 until Monday, Sept. 1 for the Labor Day holiday. (Town of Pahrump)

This Labor Day Weekend puts a final wrap on your Summer 2025. Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday of September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements in the United States. Let’s show them how it’s done, Pahrump!

Don’t miss the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top three teams. So, just what is cornhole? The game is called cornhole because you throw bags, historically filled with corn, into a target hole on a slanted board. The straightforward name combines the game’s primary filler, “corn,” with its goal, “hole,” and a successful throw into the hole is also literally called a “cornhole”. Now that’s ingenuity at work. For play.

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Fifth Friday Sing with Saved By Grace, at 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 750 S. Big Five Road.

■ Madonna Theme dance party and costume contest at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to the wee hours. The Madonna dress-alike contest winner walks away with $100. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Bobby Kingston and the B-Side Band performs live honky-tonk country dance music at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Zia band performs popular rock hits from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ An early Labor Day party at the Dry Creek Saloon features a watermelon-eating contest, live performances on outdoor stage by Rick Scanlan and Nashville Celebrity Wild Bill Young, and an arm-wrestling contest. Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m. 1330 E. 5th St. 775-505-5161.

■ Cornhole tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 3:30 p.m. Prize for top three teams; $2 draft beer, ice cream truck. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s begins at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Perception—popular country, blues, classic rock band— performs at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern, 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Fifth Sunday Sing at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street at 6 p.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the 80’s and 90’s at The Hubb from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Darts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, LABOR DAY

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for Saturday the 6th, with meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. “Wing-it route style (because spontaneity rocks!)” Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, September 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com