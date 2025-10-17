Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Hot Ice is a high energy variety band based in Pahrump, delivering a dynamic mix of Motown, Latin, disco, country, classic rock, ‘50s–‘60s rockabilly and Top 40 hits. Their versatile repertoire spans multiple decades and genres, ensuring something for every musical taste. They will rock out at the Pahrump Nugget Casino on Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. (Courtesy of Joe Vato)

The Spooktacular Poker Run festival, and the Grape Stomp 2025 are both happening this weekend. Play your cards right, and you can attend both.

The Spooktacular Poker Run this Friday through Saturday will be an unforgettable weekend of riding, family, and community. This 1st annual event is destined to become yet another fall festival in Pahrump, drawing recognition (and fun!) to Pahrump. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and four surrounding states will be in town participating in a parade of lights Friday evening starting at Ian Deutch Park at 5 p.m., and winding up at the headquarters of events, Petrack Park. This is in preparation for a 75-mile off-road vehicle poker run Saturday. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for vehicle registration and event details.

All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday in Petrack Park at 6 p.m., alongside the off-road vehicle families. There will be a costume contest for kids aged 0 to 18, with awards in three separate age categories. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is serving a hearty pancake breakfast for everyone beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Dry camping is available for all of us the entire weekend, and there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday feature Spooktacular fun for all families including a hay maze and the famous P.D.O.P. riding bull. Questions? Call/text 775-910-9669 (leave a message if no answer), or email: Admin@SpookyPokerRun.com.

Grape Stomp 2025 happens Saturday, as Artesian Cellars and Charleston Peak Winery team up for a full day of grape stomping from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Charleston Peak Winery, with an after-party at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, and community fun as we all cheer on the stompers, snap photos at the selfie booth, and groove to performances by Rick Scanlan, Ali Murphy, and DJ Roh Ruh. Keep the celebration going at 6 p.m. with the official “After Party” at Artesian Cellars featuring Ali Murphy live, along with wine, cocktails, beer, and a full dinner menu. Admission to the grape stomp event can be purchased in advance for as little as $5 (no tastings). Grape Stomp tickets may be purchased through the Eventbrite link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grape-stomp-tickets-1741074965089?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Tickets are $10 on the day of the event, and $15 which includes 6 wine tastings.

According to Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (P.D.O.P.) members in the know, “the best pumpkin deals around” are available at PDOP Pumpkin Days 2025, which begin this Thursday. PDOP Pumpkin Days run all next week October 24th through 26th at Ian Deutch Park. Buy your spooky gourds, and have some fall family fun.

The Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual Young Eagles Rally originally scheduled earlier this month was postponed due to weather. Youth have a second opportunity to fly over Pahrump on November 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. There are registrations still available for youngsters ages 8 through 17 for the free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County. Consult https://www.eaachapters.org/ for more information and to schedule an 8 a.m., 9 a.m., or 10 a.m. opportunity. Call Larry at 702-499-8229 with additional questions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

■ Pahrump OHV Park special event from 3 p.m. to dusk. Youth riders are invited to the track with small bikes and quads (typically under 125cc). From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue. and follow to the end. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a NV OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One-Time Hall Pass” to ride if available.

■ Spooktacular Parade of Lights traveling from Ian Deutch Memorial to Petrack Park begins at 5 p.m.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Spooktacular Trunk or Treat begins at 6 p.m. at Petrack Park, with live music, vendors, food trucks, costume contests and games. 150 NV-160.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 to 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Joe Vato leads the Hot Ice band in performing your favorite hits from Motown, 50s, 60s, country, Latin, and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ “Grapes Gone ‘90s” dance party at Artesian Cellars from 8 to 11 p.m. 90s-inspired outfits encouraged. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Perception performs Cajun rock, country, blues, and smooth classic rock at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

■ Spooktacular pancake breakfast begins at 6 a.m. at Petrack Park, brought to us by Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Donations appreciated to help fund the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. 150 NV-160.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Grape Stomp 2025 at Charleston Peak Winery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event for as little as $5 (no tastings). General admission tickets and enhanced admission with wine tasting must be purchased through the Eventbrite link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grape-stomp-tickets-1741074965089?aff=ebdssbdestsearch 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Bike Night at Tribe MC Clubhouse begins at 3 p.m. 2730 N. Blagg.

■ Dawg House Rescuers Halloween party for the whole family from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5; children 5 and under are free. Children 16 and under must have adult supervision. Games, face painting, karaoke, cake walk, bobbing for apples, costume contest. Boss Babe Market, 2160 E. Calvada Blvd. Questions? Call Valerie of Dawg House Rescuers at 775-419-3886.

■ The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting their annual Halloween Spooktacular dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. The $15 price includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and dancing, as well as raffles, costume contest, a DJ and more. For more information call 775-727-5008. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Grape Stomp After- Party at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music with Rick Scanlan and Ali Murphy. Additional music with DJ Ruh Roh. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Spooktacular festival begins at 6 p.m. at Petrack Park, with live music, vendors, food trucks, raffles and prizes. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ BiPolar Express performs rock from the ‘60s,‘70s, and ‘80s at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 20

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21

■ Basic beginner computer class at the Pahrump Community Library. Learn how to use the mouse and keyboard, set up an email account, send or forward an email, and more. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Classes meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry round-table reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ P.D.O.P. Pumpkin Days from 3 to 9 p.m. One day admission is $7, a 2-day weekend pass is $10, and a 3-day weekend pass is $15. Ian Deutch Momorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

· Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

· Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

· Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

· Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Northern Lights Laser Show is back at the Pahrump Valley Museum by popular demand, and this year it has been expanded to two performances: Friday October 24 and Saturday October 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The dazzling lights will blaze each night along with artistically choreographed music. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 16. 401 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-1970.

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (P.D.O.P.) Pumpkin Days begin this Thursday and run all next week through Sunday, October 26. These signature Pahrump fall outdoor family activities include a spaghetti eating contest Friday, Monster Dash 5k marathon on Saturday morning, costume parade on Saturday afternoon, and a mechanical bull riding contest all weekend. Hours are Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One day admission is $7, a 2-day weekend pass is $10, and a 3-day weekend pass is $15. Ian Deutch Memorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, October 27. This month, they’re discussing any work by Margaret Attwood. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Town offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day Friday, October 31, 2025.

The PV Times is busy collecting a list as comprehensive as possible of all the Trunk or Treat events scheduled about town October 25 – 31. This “monsterpiece” will be ready for the October 24 issue. In the meantime, get those costumes together! Pahrump is a certified Halloween town.

Beatty Days are coming Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to Beatty Cottonwood Park. We’re talking art exhibits, live music, vendors, tricycle races, a Halloween costume contest, Miss and Junior Miss Beatty Days crowning, pancake breakfast, Tombstone 5k run and 2k walk, the Saturday morning parade, and the classic car show. Registration for the car show on Saturday is $35. Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/BeattyDays2025.html for a full schedule of events and all registration forms.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com