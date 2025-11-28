Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Don’t get stuck: Here’s the schedule of the next GridLiance oversized transports

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, located at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road, is open from 5 to 11 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. (Nye County)

Your weekend is about to be packed tighter than a Thanksgiving fridge. Just sayin’.

There are two photo opportunities for your children and your entire family this Friday. Get your free professional photo(s) at Our Place Coffee from noon to 2 p.m., and/or at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. Santa will be there, ready to discuss your behavior this past year, and consider your list. No pressure. Hey, Ralphie ended up getting exactly what he wanted under the tree after fire-hosing Santa (referencing Warner Brothers 1983 movie release of “A Christmas Story.” What? You haven’t seen that? Oh, please do that this week, too).

Are you hearing those sleigh bells jingling yet? The Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is this Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. This signature community event will feature caroling, cookies, cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pahrump absolutely cannot bring in the Christmas spirit without you! Bundle up and be of good cheer.

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday. It’s a post-Thanksgiving/Black Friday custom we observe in Pahrump. The official safety site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Wade Hammond, the Grand Ole Opry performer and Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) male vocalist winner of 2015 is bringing a Christmas country music performance leaning toward faith, family, and positive values to Central Valley Baptist Church during his special appearance Thursday, December 4. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is sure to underscore Jesus – the Reason for the Season.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 28

■ Pictures with Santa at Our Place Coffee from 12 to 2 p.m. Free professional photos by Sierra Ricci. Bring your wish list to discuss with St. Nick! 1401 S. Highway 160. 702-742-8621.

■ NaNoWriMo at Great Basin College from 1 to 2 p.m. No word-count requirements, no stress. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Santa (and the Grinch – oh, my!) at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkle, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at The Wine Down NV from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a teddy bear photo frame ornament. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Pahrump’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. Mingle with the community beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Jazz vocalist and entertainer Veronica Kelly performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ So Not So performs at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30

■ The Minges bring Las Vegas-style punk rock to Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ A Fifth Sunday Sing will be held at 5:30 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship Church, 781 West St. Several local churches will be participating.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Wire wrap jewelry class at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 1 p.m. and lasts 2-3 or hours. Register ahead of time by emailing stonedandwired2023@gmail.com or sign up at the clubhouse at 301 Leslie St.

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Christmas concert featuring Wade Hammond, the Grand Ole Opry performer and ICMA male vocalist winner at Central Valley Baptist Church begins at 6 p.m. 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Great Basin College Pahrump Winter Oasis 2025 next Friday, December 5th from 1 to 6 p.m. GBC promises an afternoon packed with holiday cheer featuring not only St. Nick and his wife, but holiday music, games, refreshments, displays, and seasonal fun. 551 East Calvada Blvd.

The International Food Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 6 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Sample cuisines of the world from Hungary, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, America, and more. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Treat yourself to the stunning magic of the hand bell choir performance with conductor Tina Olsen at The Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. The Jingle Bells Christmas Concert also showcases piano, violin, vocalists, and the children’s Sunday School choir. Free will donation graciously accepted. 1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are bringing their 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show to town at Saddle West Hotel Casino, with two shows on Sunday, December 14th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; proceeds benefit Southwestern Wilds Inc., a non-profit wild horse and burro rescue. Call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 to see if tickets are still available; these tix are a hot commodity. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at Sunflower Fashions, 1111 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 7.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com