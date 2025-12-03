Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show, hosted by the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, will offer attendees a lineup on festive entertainment, from old favorites to brand new routines. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers show off their talents each year at their Annual Christmas Benefit Show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Wire wrap jewelry class at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 1 p.m. and lasts 2-3 or hours. Register ahead of time by emailing stonedandwired2023@gmail.com or sign up at the clubhouse at 301 Leslie St.

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Christmas concert featuring Wade Hammond, the Grand Ole Opry performer and ICMA male vocalist winner at Central Valley Baptist Church begins at 6 p.m. 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Great Basin College Pahrump Winter Oasis 2025 next Friday, December 5th from 1 to 6 p.m. GBC promises an afternoon packed with holiday cheer featuring not only St. Nick and his wife, but holiday music, games, refreshments, displays, and seasonal fun. 551 East Calvada Blvd.

The International Food Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 6 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Sample cuisines of the world from Hungary, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, America, and more. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Treat yourself to the stunning magic of the hand bell choir performance with conductor Tina Olsen at The Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. The Jingle Bells Christmas Concert also showcases piano, violin, vocalists, and the children’s Sunday School choir. Free will donation graciously accepted.1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are bringing their 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show to town at Saddle West Hotel Casino, with two shows on Sunday, December 14th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; proceeds benefit Southwestern Wilds Inc., a non-profit wild horse and burro rescue. Call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 to see if tickets are still available; these tix are a hot commodity. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at Sunflower Fashions, 1111 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 7.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com