Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Show off your holiday spirit with the Pahrump Christmas Lights map

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club brings their holiday display to the Pahrump Community Library, starting Dec. 10. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Town of Pahrump is coordinating a Pahrump Christmas light display tour map on the visitpahrump.com website. Explore the community curated map of residential and commercial marvels at https://visitpahrump.com/events/christmas-lights-display/ The map grows each day! Register your home and share your light display with the community at https://pahrumplights.com/ (Photo permission: Jaynee L. Reeves, Tourism Coordinator Town of Pahrump)

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Great Basin College Pahrump Winter Oasis 2025 this Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. GBC promises an afternoon packed with holiday cheer featuring not only St. Nick and his wife, but holiday music, games, refreshments, displays, and seasonal fun. 551 East Calvada Blvd.

The International Food Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Sample cuisines of the world from Hungary, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, America, and more. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Treat yourself to the stunning magic of the hand bell choir performance with conductor Tina Olsen at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. The Jingle Bells Christmas Concert also showcases Geordi Gudyka Walston on piano, Patty Henderson on violin, student vocalist Avery Sampson, and the children’s Sunday School choir. Free-will donation graciously accepted.1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

The model train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Community Library Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Don’t miss this intricate, extensive, detailed display proudly brought to us by the Pahrump Model Railroad Club. The library is located at 701 East St. Their phone number is 775-727-5930.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 5

■ Winter Oasis at Great Basin College from 1 to 6 p.m. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Steak and chicken menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the new non-profit “Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office.” Music provided by Ruh Roh Music, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Frank Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. The Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Van Waylon band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 9 p.m. “Folks that like country enjoy our rock; and fans of rock enjoy our country.” 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a holiday cocoa mug. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Breakfast with Santa at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast provided by the PV Lions Club. Meet Santa and tell him your Christmas wishes. 401 E. Basin St. For information, contact Marilyn at 775-751-1970.

■ The International Food Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. Call 775-727-4044 for more information.

■ Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 1 p.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 and under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Photos with the Grinch for your kids, family, and/or your fur babies at Tractor Supply from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dawg House Rescuers are asking for $15 per photo, as a fundraiser for their non-profit. Children can also write letters to Santa. There will be raffle baskets and pets for adoption. 900 E. NV 372. Call Valerie of Dawg House Rescuers at 775-419-3886 for more information.

■ Jeffrey Michaels Band performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Jingle Bells Christmas Concert at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church from 3 to 4 p.m. featuring the hand bell choir performance with conductor Tina Olsen, Geordi Gudyka Walston on piano, Patty Henderson on violin, student vocalist Avery Sampson, and the children’s Sunday School choir. Free-will donation graciously accepted. 1300 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-6767.

■ Charleston Peak Winery “Winter Wine-derland Market Weekend” features the live music of Rick Scanlan this afternoon. The market is open for family-friendly strolling beneath the glow of holiday lights from 4 to 7 p.m. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” at 6 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Christmas Movie Trivia Night at the Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. “Sip, snack, and sleigh the competition while showing off your Christmas movie mastery.” Costumes are encouraged. 21+ only, and $5 per person. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ 5th Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Christmas Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner at Saddle West Hotel Casino RV Resort. Tickets are $40 per person, and available in advance at Sunflower Fashions. Doors open at 5 p.m., pasta buffet dinner with dessert at 6 p.m., live auction and entertainment at 7 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160. For information contact Carmen at 775-910-8921.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Candle Painting Class with Mariah at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 8 p.m. Mariah will guide you step-by-step as you design and paint your own beautiful custom candles – perfect for holiday décor, gifting, or just treating yourself. No experience needed – just bring your creativity and a friend! A complimentary glass of wine is included with the $35 ticket. Wine, food, and additional beverages will be available for purchase. Spots are limited – be sure to reserve your seat in advance at https://www.artesiancellars.com/ 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company has put together a holiday performance entitled “Young Grinchenstein,” a holiday mashup that feels “a little Mel Brooks, and a little Dr. Seuss.” This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Show dates are Dec. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m., Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., Dec. 18, 19, and 20 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for Veterans and Seniors, and $20 for all other adults. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Advance tickets are available at https://pahrumptheatre.org/ On the website you will also discover multiple dates and times for “A Tiny Christmas Carol,” wherein the kids of Pahrump Theatre Company bring Christmas to life with a fun and tiny twist on the classic story. “This show has an all-kids cast, tons of heart, and a cozy holiday charm that only kids can pull off. It is full of energy, warmth, and Christmas spirit.” Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Choose from 6 p.m. shows and 2 p.m. shows on various dates from December 12th through the 21st.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are bringing their 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show to town at Saddle West Hotel Casino, with two shows on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; proceeds benefit Southwestern Wilds Inc., a non-profit wild horse and burro rescue. Call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 to see if tickets are still available; these tix are a hot commodity. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at Sunflower Fashions, 1111 Hwy 160, Suite 7.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com