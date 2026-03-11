Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Jordan World Circus is at the McCullough Rodeo Arena for two shows: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before showtime at $20 per adult and $10 per child. An online discount family 5-pack is available in advance at jordancircus.com for $35.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. NV-160.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

On Saturday, March 14, The Shoshone Museum presents Brian Brown and 100 years of photographic history in Northern Mojave. Brian Brown is a member of the founding Brown Family, and owner and operator of China Ranch Date Farm. He will be taking the audience on a rare and insightful journey through his personal archives. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif. Thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

America’s oldest high school band performs Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained by contacting the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel front desk at 760-851-4441. The Amargosa Opera House is located at California Highway 127 and State Line Road in Death Valley Junction, California. For more information, contact frontdesk@amargosaoperahouse.org.

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, and ends at Who’s Dunes.

Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free.

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd.

Kristy Mills posted on Facebook this past week with a cheery “Hello Pahrump!” stating, “We are looking for volunteers! We need help with face painting and kid’s crafts! Please let me know if you are interested.” She also asks any individuals or businesses if they would be willing to sponsor Golden eggs for the Easter event this year. “All golden eggs have a $1, $5, $10, $20 or $100 bill in them (depending on how many sponsors we get). These are for kiddos (usually age 10+ who go looking for Easter eggs hidden out in the desert!). We also are working on raising funds for prize ticket eggs. How much we raise will determine the amount of prizes we can give away. There is absolutely no pressure. Thank you.” Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to sponsor, or for more information. “A small donation makes a difference.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com