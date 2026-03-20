Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon, located at 1330 5th Street begins at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

See and be seen this week!

Chili lovers will be converging at Petrack Park for the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival running Friday through Sunday at Petrack Park. The Silver State Chili Cook-Off happens on Saturday, and the Nevada State Chili Cook-Off happens on Sunday. Not a chili fan? Not to worry; multiple food vendors will be on-site with additional culinary temptations. There will also be a car and motorcycle show on Sunday, the Heroes and Villains Dog Fashion Show Friday, kids’ drag car races (don’t miss that!) and live entertainment on Saturday, and of course, carnival rides all three days. Admission to the park is free; carnival passes may be purchased onsite at the box office. Find all the entertainment details, schedules, registration forms and fees (if any) for events, plus advance carnival tickets at pahrumpchilicookoff.com

The entire festival is a fundraiser to benefit three worthy organizations: Bikers Against Bullying, P.D.O.P., and the Pahrump Theatre Company. To reiterate, general admission is free. It just doesn’t get more budget-friendly than that.

Festival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival hours are extended Sunday until 9 p.m.

Antacids will not be sold at the park. That’s on you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 and 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival opens at 4 p.m. Carnival opens at 5 p.m. Park closes at 11 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Enter your pup in the “Heroes and Villains” dog fashion show for 5 p.m. at the Chili Festival. $20 registration fee.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ “Cabs & Colors” paint and sip event at Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 begins at 6 p.m. This is an evening of sipping wine while painting your own customized wine glass. No artistic experience is necessary. $25 per person. Register at pahrumpmasons54.org Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ “Hot Ones” grueling hot wings and trivia challenge at 8 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival opens at 10 a.m. Chili tasting begins at 11 a.m. Chili can sometimes run out as early as 2 p.m. Carnival opens at 12 p.m. Park closes at 11 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Poker Run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) begins at 10 a.m. at the VFW #10054, 4651 Homestead Road. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at VFW the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per carload. Ends at Who’s Dunes. 775-727-6072.

■ Vole Fest 2026: A celebration of Water, Wildlife and Community in the Amargosa Basin, will be hosted by Friends of the Amargosa Basin. The day-long event is split into three sections. “Morning Field Excursions” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be at the Shoshone and Tecopa Wetlands located at 22 CA-178, Shoshone, Calif. “Afternoon Festivities” from 1 to 3 p.m. will be held at the Tecopa Community Center at 400 Tecopa Hot Springs Road, Tecopa. The last section of the day will be a “Star Party” from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in collaboration with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society held at the Shoshone Campground and RV Park located at 22 CA-178, in Shoshone.

■ Watch horseshoe pitching at Petrack Park as the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series (SNHPS) convenes at the Chili Fest with a doubles tournament at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. Sign up onsite ahead of start time to participate.

■ Chili Pepper Grand Prix for kids 6 and under begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Chili Festival. $10 entry fee; trophy for the winner.

■ Watermelon eating contest at the Chili Festival begins at 11 a.m. Beer Chug (21+) begins at 2:30 p.m.

■ Kids parachute game, tug o’ war, and potato sack races begin at 3 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Chili winners announced inside Bob Ruud community center at 4 p.m.

■ The 24 Hours of Karaoke Endurance Challenge at The Hubb beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, through 4 p.m. Sunday. $35 per contestant. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance at 4:15 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Kids’ pepper eating contest at 5 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Enjoy Rat Pack classics, ‘60s faves, and R & B on Martin Mancuso’s smooth saxophone at Artesian Cellars this Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of The Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from Country, Classic Rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ “Hot Ones” grueling hot wings and trivia challenge at 6:30 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Live entertainment begins at the Chili Festival with a dance showcase by Pahrump’s most talented youth dancing at 8:30 p.m., followed by Dru Wactor stilt and L.E.D. performer at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Rider OHV Experience from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump OHV Park with small bikes, electric bikes, and quads (typically under 125cc). From NV-160, take Dandelion Street, then turn right onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end.

■ Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival opens at 10 a.m. Chili tasting begins at 11 a.m. Chili can sometimes run out as early as 2 p.m. Carnival opens at noon. Festival closes at 5 p.m. Carnival remains open until 9 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Classic cars and motorcycles have been polished and prepped by their owners for the car show at the Chili Festival, beginning at 10 a.m. The winners in each category will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

■ Kids contests and games at the main stage at the Chili Festival begin at 11 a.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Chili Festival raffle drawing at the main stage at 2 p.m.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance at 3:15 p.m. at the Chili Festival.

■ Chili winners announced inside Bob Ruud community center at 4 p.m.

■ Music Bingo every Sunday at Dry Creek Saloon begins promptly at 5 p.m. Great prizes, menu, and drink specials. $10 admission. 1330 5th Street; 775-505-5161 with questions.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Alexander McCall Smith. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Improv class happens every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. $10 gets you in the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 to 7 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 9 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos,” says Founder, President, and Artistic Director Oliver Jones. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House on the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. This month their discussion will be centered around “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Christian Seder at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. To sign up, call or text Jo Safarik at 775-513-5505. 650 S. Blagg.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “I love karaoke. I love maudlin country ballads. In another life, I’d be Loretta Lynn.” — Sam Taylor-Johnson

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FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd. Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to help out, or for more information.

Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

Never Forgotten Animal Society Car Show and Doggy Beauty Pageant takes place April 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant 1500 Red Butte St. $25 entry per car. For questions, please call Patti at 775-419-7820.

Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026 car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com