Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Art for Recovery blends the beauty of artwork and hope

This Thursday, Wild Side Tavern will offer free line dance classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2101 Gamebird Rd. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line Dance with Teri Rogers on Thursday afternoons at the NyE Communities Coalition. Beginners 3-3:45 p.m. Intermediate 4-4:45 p.m. Free of charge. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. 775-727-9970.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free line dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “You feel like you’re really a part of a movement when you’re singing Journey at a karaoke bar.” —Aaron Paul

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is next weekend already! The place to be Saturday, April 4 is at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, grilled burgers and hot dogs are free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd. Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to help out, or for more information.

Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

Never Forgotten Animal Society Car Show & Doggy Beauty Pageant takes place April 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant 1500 Red Butte St. $25 entry per car. For questions or to register, please call Patti at 775-419-7820.

EAA Chapter 1160 will have pancake breakfasts April 11 and May 16 at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

“Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com