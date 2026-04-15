Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases.

Homeschool Prom 2026 will be held April 25 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is free. Dress code is formal. Teens in homeschool aged 13 to 18 are welcome to join the “Great Gatsby” themed event. Please R.S.V.P. by April 15 at www.eventcreate.com/e/pahrump-homeschool-prom. Email Amber Tumbarello at ambertumbarello@gmail.com with questions and for specifics, such as the dress code. Prizes for best dressed! 301 W. Leslie St.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tightrope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com