Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

$10k up for grabs at the upcoming Rotary Extravaganza

The Pahrump Theatre Company presents a cult favorite, “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” Aug. 28-30, and Sept. 4-6. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children at Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. (Ben David Garza/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month they’re discussing Sold by Patricia McCormick. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044. There will be no bingo on September 2nd.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

■ American Red Cross blood drive at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station #1, 300 N. Hwy. 160 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at redcross.org/give-blood, or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ The 55 Plus Trio performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Karaoke: making you a rock star, if only for three to five minutes at a time.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents a cult favorite, “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” August 28 through 30, and September 4 through 6. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, September 7. This federal holiday brings a long three-day weekend for many workers which runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7. Here in Pahrump, we celebrate with fireworks, of course! The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day weekend from the 4th through the 7th, 7-11 p.m.

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3 beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at eaachapters.org. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.