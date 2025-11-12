Upcoming presentation aims to spread the word about scams

Federal Trade Commission statistics show that Nevada has many reports of fraud but this upcoming event may help navigate the danger around scams.

Nevada ranked as the fourth-highest state with the most fraud reports in 2024, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. Statistics like this may be frightening for some Nevadans, but there are Silver State officials who aim to fight this number.

“People in Pahrump are still losing money to scammers,” Dr. Tom Waters told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Waters helped put together an upcoming presentation in Pahrump that seeks to spread the word about different scams and the associated dangers. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The event will be held at the Pahrump Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 477 N. Blagg Road.

“It’s something to help elderly and others that are not elderly keep from getting scammed by all the scams that are out there,” Waters said. “And I just wanted to make sure more people got access to this information.”

The presentation’s featured speaker will be Chief Compliance Audit Investigator Edward Srok Jr. from the Office of Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar.

“We need to be able to take care of our money. We’ve worked hard for it. So, we should be able to keep it and not have the scammers come and take it from us,” Waters explained. “The only way to do that is to know that the scams are there and understand how scams work. And that’s what Edward Srok [Jr.] does.”

The talk will begin at 6 p.m. with time for a question-and-answer session to follow. Seating is first-come, first-served. Attendees are encouraged to come early and on time since seating is limited.

