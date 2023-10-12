UPDATE: Nye deputy fired 4 shots at armed suspect killed after Pahrump standoff

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy on Sunday afternoon during a tense standoff as John Beaudoin, 67, of Pahrump. The officer who shot him is on paid administrative leave from the department pending an investigation into the shooting.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were dispatched to Beaudoin’s Bunarch Road residence just before 5 p.m. Oct. 8, following reports of a family disturbance there. It was one of many responses to the home in the past several months, according to sheriff’s office reports.

Dispatchers learned from a family member that Beaudoin was allegedly in possession of two firearms, despite being a convicted felon and unable to legally have guns.

When Nye County Deputy Nicholas Huggins arrived, the officer found Beaudoin on the porch with a gun and tried to persuade the man to relinquish his firearms, including the Ruger .357 Magnum handgun that Beaudoin held to his head, while he negotiated with dispatchers.

Not going back to jail

“I’m on Bunarch Road and Deputy Meyers said that he’s going to come and get me. But to tell you the truth, I’m going to kill myself before I go outside,” Beaudoin reportedly told dispatchers before he again threatened suicide. “I’m John Beaudoin, I didn’t do nothing wrong, but I’m going to kill myself before I go outside. I’m not going to jail again. You guys can have all of the s**t that I got. I don’t care no more.”

Attempted negotiations

McGill said that SWAT negotiators were then dispatched to the scene.

“Negotiators were able to have the suspect surrender a shotgun but he refused to surrender the handgun that he held to his head while interacting with NCSO personnel,” McGill said. “While on the porch, the suspect challenged the deputies to shoot him multiple times.”

Attempt to apprehend

After several hours, McGill said the decision was made to apprehend Beaudoin by less-than-lethal means which included a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with bean bag rounds and a 40-mm launcher loaded with an impact round.

“Five less-lethal rounds were fired, where three of those rounds were confirmed to have struck the suspect,” according to McGill. “The less-lethal rounds proved to be ineffective and Beaudoin retreated back inside the residence.”

Fatal shots fired

McGill said Beaudoin was seen raising his firearm and aiming it towards Huggins.

“Deputy Huggins fired his weapon four times, striking the suspect three times in the torso,” according to McGill.

Shortly after the shots were fired, deputies and detectives entered the residence and declared Beaudoin dead.

The scene

“In the immediate area of the suspect, was the Ruger .357 Magnum revolver he previously had been holding to his head, loaded with live ammunition,” McGill said “Had the suspect survived, he would have been charged with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, aiming or discharging a firearm, and resisting a peace officer with a weapon.”

Officer on leave

Deputy Huggins, who was hired in March of 2021, was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting which is standard department procedure. At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, the case will be turned over to the Nye County District Attorney’s office for review, according to McGill.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide the national Suicide and Crisis Line is available. You can speak to or text message someone 24 hours a day in English or Spanish by dialing or messaging 988.