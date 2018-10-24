Upgrades for Ranger District Office in Tonopah community

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah Ranger District Office in Tonopah, Nevada, will have the front access ramp, stairs, and railing replaced this month, the Forest Service announced.

David Jacobs/Tonopah Times-Bonanza A look at the Forest’s Austin-Tonopah Ranger District Office in Tonopah as shown in a wintertime file photo. Upgrades are set for the site.

“This project is expected to last approximately two weeks and the front entrance of the building will be completely replaced to improve both employee and public safety,” officials said in a recent statement.

Throughout the construction project, the office was to remain open during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Plans called for members of the public to be able to enter the office through the back door to purchase wood permits, maps and more. Directional signage was to be posted.

For more information regarding access, contact the Tonopah Office at 775-482-6286.