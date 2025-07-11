Vaccine clinics being held ahead of back-to-school

With a new school year approaching, the Community Health Nurse Office is working to ensure students have all the necessary vaccinations before heading back to the classroom, with several Back-to-School Shot Clinics scheduled for this July. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal file) @KMCannonPhoto

Nye County School District students will be heading back to the classroom next month and the Community Health Nurse Office wants to make sure that children have all of their vaccines prior to the start of the new school term. Back-to-school shot clinics are scheduled across Nye County and eligible families are encouraged to pre-register to take advantage of the opportunity.

“These clinics are for individuals who qualify for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, including: Medicaid recipients; uninsured individuals; American Indian or Alaskan Native children,” information on the events details. “For uninsured participants, a fee of $22.57 per shot applies. You may be eligible for a discount. All clients must bring proof of household income.”

Those with private health insurance are asked to contact the Community Health Nurse Office directly to inquire whether accommodations can be made for such individuals.

Students who may need shots before the 2025-2026 school year begins include those age 4 who are entering pre-K or kindergarten, 11-year-olds going into seventh grade and 16-year-olds starting 12th grade or otherwise any child behind on their shots.

The first back-to-school shot clinic will be administering vaccines in Beatty on July 16, followed by Tonopah on July 17 and Amargosa on July 30.

For the county’s largest community, there will be two separate back-to-school shot clinics this month, on July 23 and July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days, at the Pahrump Community Health Nurse Office. However, it is crucial for parents to note that though the Pahrump clinics are walk-in events, there are limited spots available.

“You will need to contact our office at 775-751-7070 to pre-register for vaccines. This is a walk-in event, and will be first-come, first-served with limited availability,” the event info states, adding, “We will not be at the [Pahrump] Back to School Fair or any open houses.”

To pre-register for the Tonopah clinic call 775-482-6659. Residents of Beatty, Amargosa or Pahrump can pre-register by calling 775-751-7070.

