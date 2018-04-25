Valley Electric set for annual meeting in Pahrump

Danny Koker of Counts Kustoms in Las Vegas and host of the History Channel’s hit TV series “Counting Cars” will join Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, a six-time Olympic champion in swimming, as guest speakers at Valley Electric Association’s Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 28 at Pahrump Valley High School.
The theme for the annual meeting is “Our Community. Our Co-op. Our Evolution.”
“The last 12 months have been remarkable in many ways for Valley,” Valley Electric CEO Thomas Husted said in a statement. “The annual meeting is a time to celebrate how Valley has served our communities this past year and how we will continue to serve regardless of the challenges that are sure to come.”
At the 2018 VEA annual meeting, details of the major projects initiated by the cooperative in 2017 will be highlighted, the VEA said, including the sale of the 230-kV transmission line and the positive impacts the sale has had on communities served and members’ lives.
See the April 18 Pahrump Valley Times for more involving the meeting and check for event coverage upcoming in the newspaper.
At a glance
Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA) is a member-owned nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump.
While VEA started as a small rural electric utility in 1965, the company now provides electric service to more than 45,000 people within a vast 6,800-square-mile service area located primarily along the California-Nevada line, with the majority in Nevada.
Valley Communications Association (VCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of VEA, began proving high-speed communications to our member-owners in the spring of 2016. VEA’s service area starts in Sandy Valley, southwest of Las Vegas, and extends north for more than 250 miles to Fish Lake Valley.
For more information about VEA, visit www.vea.coop
Source: Valley Electric Association