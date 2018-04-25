Valley Electric set for annual meeting in Pahrump

Danny Koker of Counts Kustoms in Las Vegas and host of the History Channel’s hit TV series “Counting Cars” will join Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, a six-time Olympic champion in swimming, as guest speakers at Valley Electric Association’s Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 28 at Pahrump Valley High School.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The theme for the Valley Electric Association 2017 Annual Meeting is “Our Community. Our Co-op. Our Evolution.” The meeting is April 28.

Danny Koker of Counts Kustoms in Las Vegas and host of the History Channel’s hit TV series “Counting Cars” will join Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, a six-time Olympic champion in swimming, as guest speakers at Valley Electric Association’s Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 28 at Pahrump Valley High School.

The theme for the annual meeting is “Our Community. Our Co-op. Our Evolution.”

“The last 12 months have been remarkable in many ways for Valley,” Valley Electric CEO Thomas Husted said in a statement. “The annual meeting is a time to celebrate how Valley has served our communities this past year and how we will continue to serve regardless of the challenges that are sure to come.”

At the 2018 VEA annual meeting, details of the major projects initiated by the cooperative in 2017 will be highlighted, the VEA said, including the sale of the 230-kV transmission line and the positive impacts the sale has had on communities served and members’ lives.

Valley Electric Association is a member-owned nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump.

See the April 18 Pahrump Valley Times for more involving the meeting and check for event coverage upcoming in the newspaper.