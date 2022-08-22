82°F
News

Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 22, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Raymond Bennie Glasper II
A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.

Authorities have not released any details about the alleged murder, after NCSO Deputies and the SWAT team members executed a “high-risk” search warrant at the corner of White Street and Lola Avenue.

The area was blocked off on Friday at the scene. Nye County law enforcement were assisted at the scene by Las Vegas detectives, FBI agents as well as an air unit in the execution of the warrant.

“A search was conducted at the residence and numerous people detained,” the release stated. “The suspect was not located, however, tips were received that Glasper may be at a residence at 1051 Lupin St. in Pahrump.”

The search teams relocated to the address on Lupin.

“Announcements were made upon arrival of the SWAT team and Glasper exited the fifth-wheel on the property and was taken into custody without incident,” according to the release. “Glasper was turned over to Las Vegas detectives for processing, and was subsequently booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the arrest warrant and was charged with open murder and is being held without bail pending his transfer to Clark County.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

