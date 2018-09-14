Victim ID’d in Pahrump crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night in Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol The wreck occurred Sept. 8 on Pahrump’s East Kellog Road, near Squaw Valley Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Emergency crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station One located at Squaw Valley and Kellogg Roads were on scene just minutes after the fatal collision occurred. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said Mercy Air was added to the assignment, but was later canceled due the extent of the victims injuries.

The victim of a crash in Pahrump last week is identified as a 20-year-old man, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

About 8 p.m. Sept. 8, a black Kawasaki KLX 110 was westbound on Pahrump’s East Kellogg Road, near Squaw Valley Road, when it hit a Toyota Corolla head on, the Highway Patrol said.

The rider, identified as Maxwell Ethan Tom of Pahrump, was thrown off the bike and died at the scene, the NHP reported.

It was unclear why Tom was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

His death was the 58th traffic fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

