Vitalant to hold blood drive at two Pahrump locations this week

Getty Images Vitalant is accepting blood donations in Pahrump from Thursday May 8, through Saturday May 10.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

Area residents can help provide the gift of life and earn the opportunity to win a trip of a lifetime.

As stated in a news release, those who donate blood with the nonprofit Vitalant organization this month will be entered into a drawing to win a trip to Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.

The non-profit organization serves as a blood provider for 80 hospitals throughout Las Vegas, Southern Nevada, Arizona and Needles, Calif.

Vitalant is accepting blood donations in Pahrump this month beginning Thursday, May 8, through Saturday, May 10, at two locations: the Pahrump Nugget and the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley.

Communications Manager Nicole Schultz told the Pahrump Valley Times that the upcoming summer holiday season is a crucial time for seeking blood donations.

“Right now we’re gearing up for the Memorial Day holiday, and blood donations during holidays and over the summer can drop 25 percent, but the demand for blood remains the same,” Schultz said. “We need people to donate to get us prepared for that Memorial Day holiday.”

Additionally, Schultz noted that all blood types are being sought.

“The need is even more important for Type-O donors, because Type-O Negative is the universal donor,” she said. “Appointments are definitely preferred, and the easiest way to make your appointment is to visit our website at vitalant.org.”

Vitalant will draw two names to win a trip to Universal Epic Universe, including four tickets to the theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, travel vouchers for airfare and hotel accommodations, along with a $2,500 prepaid gift card.

