Wednesday vaccination clinic cancelled due to delivery delay

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 has been canceled due to inclement weather across the country, according to Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prioritization Lanes have been established to determine the order in which people are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“All appointments scheduled for this day will be rescheduled for a future date at the same time requested previously,” the county stated in a release.

The vaccine delivery expected by Nye County was delayed due to severe storms across the U.S.

Nye County is monitoring the situation and is working with the state to get vaccine doses as soon as possible.

How to make an appointment

Nye County is currently focusing on providing vaccines to those who fall into the essential workforce – public safety and security and frontline community support prioritization lanes, as established by the state vaccine playbook, as well as residents ages 70 and older. For a details on who falls into which lane visit nyecounty.net/1101

Information about the availability of the vaccine for those who fall into the other lanes will be announced once the vaccine becomes more widely available to the public later this year.

The self-appointment COVID-19 vaccination calendar can be accessed at https://booking.appointy.com/snyecovid

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccination call center can be reached seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 800-401-0946.