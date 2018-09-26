Wells Fargo commits $5 million for tribal solar

Wells Fargo announced a philanthropic commitment of $5 million over three years to support solar projects in tribal communities across the U.S.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Customers enter and exit a Wells Fargo branch at 1121 Las Vegas Blvd South on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Wells Fargo announced a philanthropic commitment of $5 million over three years to support solar projects in tribal communities across the U.S.

The donation to nonprofit GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making solar technology and training accessible to underserved communities, supports the founding of GRID’s new Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund.

The fund is an extension of GRID’s National Tribal Program and aims to catalyze the growth of solar energy and expand solar job opportunities on tribal lands.

Support for the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund is a significant component of Wells Fargo’s $50 million philanthropic commitment to help address the unique economic, social, and environmental needs of American Indian/Alaska Native communities that was announced last year.

“Our strong relationships in Indian country and with our Native American customers are a point of great pride at our company,” said Mary Wenzel, head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Wells Fargo.

An open application process for 2019–20 will launch early next year. For more information, visit tribalsolar.org