News

Western states group backs Moderna vaccine

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 21, 2020 - 12:39 pm
 
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Cente ...
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments are expected early this week.

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The workgroup, made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccinations. It will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.

Statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak:

“Once again, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has shown that we work better together, especially during the ongoing pandemic,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I am glad to see the state-level review of the recently approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has come to the same conclusion as the FDA: The vaccine is safe and will be a valuable tool toward protecting Nevadans from this deadly virus.”

Sisolak thanked his fellow governors for what he called “a truly collaborative effort.”

“This major step forward is welcome news to all who have experienced loss and hardship during this pandemic — those we hold in our thoughts this holiday season,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Until vaccines are available more widely across the state, it’s critical that all Californians do their part to stop the surge by staying at home and wearing a mask when leaving home for essential work and needs.”

“While disease activity remains high and our ICUs remain near capacity, we are hopeful that the introduction of another COVID vaccine will get us much closer to defeating this virus,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said. “Stepping up vaccinations for health care workers and our highest-risk populations will help save the lives. We must continue to be vigilant and keep up wearing masks, physically distancing and not having gatherings, especially during the upcoming holidays.”

Added Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: “Now, we must do everything we can to distribute vaccines as quickly and equitably as possible, to protect our frontline health care workers, long-term care residents and staff and the communities most at risk from COVID-19.

“The last week has made clear that we also need accurate information from our federal partners about vaccine distribution. With these first vaccinations comes a great sense of hope, but we still have a long road ahead before we’re out of this pandemic.”

Sisolak expressed confidence in Nevada’s ability to implement the vaccination process.

“Nevada’s immunization team has done tremendous work in the last eight months to plan and prepare for this historic distribution process, and the first week of distributing the Pfizer vaccine has gone smoothly,” he said. “Our team is ready to move forward similarly with the Moderna vaccine once our first allocation arrives.”

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty celebrates Christmas
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Covid may have altered some of Beatty’s Christmas plans this year, but it did little to dampen the town’s Christmas Spirit.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
2020 festive lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert ...
Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Avery Sampson, at right, is on a mission to p ...
Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Blankets and other cold weather items are seen piled into t ...
Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting ...
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This visual rendering shows the the exterior of the new ani ...
Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Amy Hewitt-Burton, center is comforted as she helplessly wat ...
Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.