Wet’n’Wild offering discounted admissions to first responders, military and doctors and nurses

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is celebrating Southern Nevada’s “heroes” in September.

Wet’n’Wild will honor people who protect and serve, including active fire, police, military members and doctors and nurses in September with discounted admission. People must show their identification at the window in order to take advantage of its “Salute to Heroes” offer.

Up to four tickets are available by presenting a valid department identification. The discounted rate is $9.99 a ticket.

The season continues through Sept. 26 for Wet’n’Wild. The park’s hours are Friday, from 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The park is located in Las Vegas at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. For more information, head to wetnwildlasvegas.com