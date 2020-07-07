87°F
What do changes in the rate-making process for the PUC mean?

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

A proposal was recently outlined for an alternative to traditional rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Bradley S. Wimmer, professor of economics at Lee Business School, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, answered the Pahrump Valley Times’ questions about PUCN’s proposal for an alternative to traditional rate-making for electric utilities.

The changes in the rate-making process are being driven by technology, climate concerns and renewable standards, among other things, Wimmer said. The move toward incentive-based regulation may lead to new issues, he added.

“For example, one form of incentive regulation uses price caps to protect ratepayers, and allows regulated firms to retain, at least a portion, of any increase in profits. This gives regulated firms the incentive to cut costs,” Wimmer said via email. “As a result, regulators may have to spend more effort monitoring the quality of service, emissions, safety, etc, because reducing quality is one of many ways to reduce costs. The introduction of competition, renewable standards, along with changes in technology, makes this an interesting time for regulators.”

Low-income programs are another area that may be affected by changes in rate-making procedures, Wimmer said.

In general, the rate-making process must guarantee that the regulated firms receive a normal return on their capital investments.

Regulators are also concerned about the rates consumers pay and regulated firm incentives to minimize costs of production, Wimmer said. They also have to ensure that electricity is produced safely and that the state meets environmental standards.

“The manner in which the PUC regulates a firm affects its incentives and the choices it makes,” Wimmer said. “For example, a regulatory scheme that guarantees that firms receive a specific return on its investments, raising rates when earnings fall below the guaranteed return, and requiring lower rates when firm earnings exceed allotted amounts, blunts firm incentives to lower costs and can result in higher prices over time.”

As a result, Wimmer said, regulators have developed a host of alternative forms of regulation that improve firm incentives.

“When done correctly, incentive regulation can reduce the prices consumers pay and can increase firm profits,” Wimmer said.

The regulatory process must also address a number of other factors, he added.

For example, regulating prices becomes more difficult when firms face competition. In the case of electricity, renewable portfolio standards and other environmental concerns also affect both firm and regulator decisions, Wimmer said. Issues such as time-varying prices and storage are important and will likely play a part in the state’s plan to meet its 50-percent renewable portfolio standard, he added.

“It appears that the state PUC has put in place a process to evaluate different forms of regulation to deal with the substantial changes taking place in the market for electricity generation,” Wimmer said.

According to a press release from the PUCN, the move was in response to Nevada Senate Bill 300 that requires the commission to adopt regulations for an electric utility to apply for an alternative rate-making plan.

THE LATEST
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area o ...
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.