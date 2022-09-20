What to expect at this year’s Pahrump Fall Festival

The 57th Annual Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 22 and Petrack Park will soon be inundated with thousands of people, both locals and tourists alike, for what is absolutely one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preparations for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park are underway, as shown in this photo of several carnival rides on site, taken Tuesday, September 20. The event takes place from September 22 to 25.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Arts and Crafts exhibit at the Pahrump Fall Festival will be held inside of the Bob Ruud Community Center from September 23 to 25.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two horseshoe tournaments are scheduled for the Fall Festival, one of Friday and another on Saturday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump 4-H Club is seen strolling down Highway 160 as part of the 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade. Highway 160 will close at 8 a.m. for the 2022 parade on Saturday, September 24.

“The town of Pahrump is so pleased to be hosting the Fall Festival again this year at Petrack Park,” town of Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident excitement. “The Fall Festival has something for everyone, whether you want to take a leisurely stroll through the Bob Ruud Community Center to view the many displays in the arts and crafts and horticulture exhibits, enjoy the nighttime excitement of the TD Ladner Rodeo production or take a whirl on your favorite carnival ride. We invite everyone to come and discover all the fun that can be had in Pahrump!”

The Fall Festival is a longstanding tradition in the valley, having started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival. Over the years, the event has grown by leaps and bounds, and it has also changed hands several times. Most recently, the town of Pahrump has been heading the festival and officials are eagerly looking forward to another successful year of fun and excitement.

Everything will get started Thursday evening at 5 p.m. with live entertainment, carnival rides and midway games, as well as plenty of vendors to browse through.

“Hundreds of vendors gather at the Pahrump festival,” the town’s tourism website states. “Many of the vendors sell food and beverages while others cater to arts and crafts. You can encounter everything from new gadgets to handmade gems.”

There will be a cornhole tournament on Thursday too, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and participants need to bring their own partner.

Friday will see more live entertainment and carnival fun, along with the arts and crafts exhibit, which is run by the Pahrump Valley Quilters inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. A horseshoe tournament, the first of two, will take place Friday. Hosted by the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association, Friday’s tournament will be open to anyone, with sign-ups at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.

Friday evening will herald the first of the nights of romping rodeo fun hosted by Ladner Rodeo Productions. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is set for 7 p.m. with mutton busting, open barrel racing, ranch bronc, calf roping, breakaway, team roping and bull riding.

Saturday is always the most popular day for the Fall Festival and in addition to the entertainment, carnival, vendors and arts and crafts, it will include a parade, another horseshoe tournament, a car show and a second night of rodeo.

The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade is set to make its way up Highway 160 from Dandelion Street to the park beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade was organized by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year and well-known community activist Willi Baer has been selected for the honor of acting as parade grand marshal.

The horseshoe tournament on Saturday will be a sanctioned event and registration will also begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $20 per person.

Sunday will see the final day of the festival, with the activities expected to wrap up around 5 p.m. that evening.

Area residents and festival attendees will want to cross their fingers for calm weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as there will be hot air balloon launches at sunrise all three mornings, weather permitting.

General admission to the Fall Festival is free but those who want to have some adrenaline-inducing fun on the carnival rides, there is a cost. The carnival will be hosted by Paradise Amusements, with all-day passes starting at $35 each at the gate.

The rodeo comes with a cost as well, of $10 per person.

As noted by Ledbetter, the Fall Festival is quite an undertaking and more than just the town itself has had a hand in bringing together the 2022 festivities. “This festival is proudly sponsored by many community sponsors and we’d like to recognize our top three: Ahern Rentals, P3 Medical and the Pour House restaurant,” she said with abundant gratitude.

A special souvenir guide to this year’s fall festival can be found inside Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com