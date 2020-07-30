106°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

What’s behind the vines at the Pahrump Valley Winery?

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2020 - 4:37 pm
 

More than a year has passed since the Pahrump Valley Winery’s former owners announced the sale of the iconic destination.

But that post soon disappeared from Facebook, and a set of new people came in and took over the winery. Since then, not much has been reported by area media on what did come next—a far different set of circumstances than when Bill and Gretchen Loken owned the local winery, which includes an upscale steakhouse. The couple openly invited the public to its establishment, including the media.

Searching through countless public records, the Pahrump Valley Times has learned some of the winery’s connections; though not why, at the time of this writing, what Nye is requesting to approve the new owner’s liquor license.

According to the county, the winery’s liquor license was issued on a conditional basis, which required the owner/applicant to provide necessary paperwork and needed fees. In recent meetings with the liquor board, it was stated that the application is incomplete.

On the other side, Kathy Trout contended that the winery’s license is intact during the July 7 meeting. She used the stock transfer as the reasoning that the liquor license transferred over.

But Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo stopped Trout during that meeting and pointed out that liquor licenses go with the individual applicants and not to a business.

As it stands, the winery’s license has been suspended, and a meeting isn’t scheduled with the liquor board until Aug. 18. The winery’s license remains suspended during that period.

What’s known about the Pahrump winery?

What can be stated is that the winery was purchased through a stock transfer. That was stated during a July 7 meeting with the county’s liquor board by Trout, who is listed as an officer in Nevada Wine Cellars Inc., which does business as the Pahrump Valley Winery.

Also on that application for the winery’s new liquor license is JEH Investments Inc., which is listed as the sole owner of the Pahrump Valley Winery on a June 18, 2019 agenda from Nye County. The owner/applicant is listed as John Hobbs.

Hobbs is listed as the president and director of JEH and Nevada Wine Cellars on documents filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

JEH is also listed as a general partner of the Pacific West Economic &Development Center LLLP, listed as an EB-5 regional center in Nevada and California by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. EB-5 is essentially a visa program for foreign investors.

The Pahrump Valley Times reached out to the phone number listed on Pacific West’s website, pacwestedc.com, on Friday, July 24 to inquire about the Pahrump winery listed on its projects page. In less than an hour, that listing disappeared from Pacific West’s website, though the Times managed to get a screenshot of the listing before it was taken down.

The woman who answered the phone at Pacific West identified herself as Kathy.

Trout is also listed as the treasurer and secretary of JEH on documents with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. A Kathleen Trout is listed as a director/secretary with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, where JEH is based. Hobbs is listed as the president/director with secretary of state’s office in Wyoming for JEH Investments Inc. JEH Investments does business as JEH NV Investments Inc. in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check the Times’ print edition and pvtimes.com for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

This 2015 file photo shows an aerial view of the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant in Tonopah, ...
Tonopah Solar Energy files for bankruptcy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a big Nevada solar-thermal power plant that received $737 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, according to a court filing, potentially leaving U.S. taxpayers with a whopping bill.