Where to go on election day
Nye County polling locations:
Nye County polling locations: Polls open at 7 a.m.
PAHRUMP
Bob Ruud Community Center
All Precincts
150 North Highway 160
Pahrump, NV 89060
AMARGOSA VALLEY
Amargosa Community Center
Amargosa Precinct 06
1640 E Amargosa Farm Road
Amargosa Valley, Nevada 89020
BEATTY
Beatty Community Center
Beatty Precinct 01
100 A. Avenue South
Beatty, Nevada 89003
ROUND MOUNTAIN
Donald L. Simpson Community Center
Round Mountain Precinct 12, Smoky Valley Precinct 35
650 Civic Drive
Round Mountain, NV 89045
TONOPAH
Tonopah Convention Center
Tonopah Precincts 14, 15
301 W. Brougher
Tonopah, NV 89049
For more information, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/236/Elections