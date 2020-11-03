81°F
Where to go on election day

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 2, 2020 - 4:25 pm
 

Nye County polling locations: Polls open at 7 a.m.

PAHRUMP

Bob Ruud Community Center

All Precincts

150 North Highway 160

Pahrump, NV 89060

AMARGOSA VALLEY

Amargosa Community Center

Amargosa Precinct 06

1640 E Amargosa Farm Road

Amargosa Valley, Nevada 89020

BEATTY

Beatty Community Center

Beatty Precinct 01

100 A. Avenue South

Beatty, Nevada 89003

ROUND MOUNTAIN

Donald L. Simpson Community Center

Round Mountain Precinct 12, Smoky Valley Precinct 35

650 Civic Drive

Round Mountain, NV 89045

TONOPAH

Tonopah Convention Center

Tonopah Precincts 14, 15

301 W. Brougher

Tonopah, NV 89049

For more information, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/236/Elections

THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Candidates forum Part II
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Note: This is Part II of II on Nye County’s candidates.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Chamber holds candidate’s forum
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Note: This is Part I of II on Nye County’s candidates.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak issues proclaims Nevada Day
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday issued a proclamation naming Oct. 31 as Nevada Day in honor of the Silver State’s 156th birthday. Friday will be observed as Nevada Day, and state offices are closed for the official holiday.

Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.