Which Community Champion will get to Kiss a Pig?

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, the top four Community Champions in the Pahrump Moose Lodge's Kiss a Pig Campaign were Bill Dolan, Michael "Brent" Kaucky, Deanna O'Donnell and Laurie Olsen but there are still two weeks remaining in the fundraising contest and 17 Community Champions and causes to chose from. (Screenshot/GiveButter.com)

The Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 announced its Kiss a Pig Campaign last month and following a round of recruitment for this first-time fundraiser, Moose Lodge members were squealing with delight. A total of 17 Community Champions have joined the contest on behalf of area nonprofits and now it’s time for the community to throw their support behind their favorite.

“We’ve got quite a little competition going on,” Shanon Arimura, chair of the lodge’s Heart of the Community program, detailed in an email to the Pahrump Valley Times. “So many community champions have stepped up to represent organizations they care about, raising funds through both online donations and in-person contributions. At the end of the campaign, the top fundraiser will earn the (lighthearted!) honor of kissing a pig at the event’s finale.”

Represented by the community champions is an array of local causes, from those supporting students, seniors and people in need to those offering fun, socialization and entertainment. Included in the Kiss a Pig Challenge are: Ryan Muccio for the NyE Communities Coalition; Deanna O’Donnell for Nevada Forgotten Animal Society; Jennifer Stauffer for the Pahrump Moose Lodge; Brenda Pinon for the Salvation Army Pahrump; Jennifer Riendeau for Awkward Science 4-H Robotics Club; Avery Sampson for The Avery Project; Bill Dolan for the Disabled American Veterans Dept. of Nevada; Michael “Brent” Kaucky for Valley Electric Charitable Foundation; Charli Bruce for NYESPACE; Ron Taylor for Southern Nye County Search and Rescue; Michelle Nelson for Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley; Kayla Ball for No to Abuse; Chanda Wieland for Mooseheart; Melodie Eleogram for Nye County Cinderella Girls; Oliver Jones for Pahrump Theatre Company; Laurie Olsen for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans Food Bank; and Saundra Fisher for the Pahrump Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Dolan was leading the pack on GiveButter, the online platform being utilized for the Kiss a Pig Campaign, with $1,960 donated to his DAV cause. But there is plenty of time for the other competitors to gather as much cash as they can. The contest continues until April 15 and every dollar helps these community champions in their pursuit to pucker up and plant a kiss on the pig.

The overall goal for the Kiss a Pig Campaign is $15,000 and by March 31, the community champions were well on their way to meeting that goal, with over $4,600 collected.

“And all of the funds raised stay local to support vital community services,” Arimura noted.

Of the monies generated by the contest, 50% will go directly to the nonprofit represented by each community champion. The remaining 50% will stay with the Moose Lodge, to help the organization continue its mission of supporting its fellow Pahrump Valley nonprofits.

“Everyone can come watch the winner kiss the pig!” Arimura added. “We have also been getting a lot of questions from the community about just coming to see the pig, so, by popular demand, we will offer cuddles and pictures with the pig for a donation.

“The Moose Lodge encourages the community to get involved, support their favorite champion and help ensure that local nonprofits receive the funding they need to continue their important work,” Arimura concluded. “Every penny counts and no donation is too small.”

Residents can learn more about each of the Kiss a Pig community champions and donate to their favorite by visiting givebutter.com/2026KAP

In-person cash donations can be made at the Moose Lodge by dropping off an envelope labeled with “Kiss a Pig” and the community champion’s name.

The reveal party, where the winner will be announced, will take place Sunday, April 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the lodge, 1100 Second Street.

For more information on the campaign, email PahrumpMooseKissAPig@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com