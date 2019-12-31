Wildland fire dispatching positions available
Wildland fire dispatching positions with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Nevada are open now through February.
Base hourly pay ranges from $16.20 to $22.45 per hour. Additional positions will be advertised in the coming weeks. The links to the job announcements can be found at www.nevadafireinfo.org/all-us-citizens.
Information on the hiring process and wildland firefighting can be found at www.firejobs.doi.gov
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a valid passport or birth certificate and a valid driver’s license, and be at least 18 years old, the BLM said in its news release.
The work is primarily performed in an office setting, but demands long hours of sitting and irregular shifts. Those who are hired will be seasonally employed from approximately April through October, depending on the duty station.
A closer look
For those interested in a specific location and would like to know more information regarding the position or the area, here are a list of district hiring contacts:
Ely: Mary Anderson, m4anders@blm.gov
Elko: Shauna McIntosh-Harris, smcintos@blm.gov, 775-748-4000
Carson City: Jess Costello, jcostello@blm.gov, 775-883-5995
Southern Nevada: Gary Moberly, gmoberly@blm.gov, 702-515-5305
Winnemucca: Christina Phillips, csphillips@blm.gov, 775-623-1587
Source: BLM