Wildland fire is put out at Nevada Security Site

It appears that Mother Nature assisted in extinguishing a wildland fire at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS), this week.

Firefighters were aided by at least an inch of snow which fell on what’s known as Area-16. Officials at the facility said a downed powerline at the site started the fire.

A press release noted that the fire, which started on Monday afternoon, April 16, is estimated at have burned more than 1,100 acres.

Additionally, firefighters dealt with gusty wind conditions as they sought to extinguish the flames.

“The fire was contained to an area with heavy grass; there is damage to several power poles but no operational impacts,” the release noted.

“There are no facilities or structures where the fire was located, and it did not affect any contaminated areas.”

Firefighters surveyed the area by foot this week to check for any “hot spots.”

