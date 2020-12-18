32°F
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting a Winter Wellness Event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, located at 2341 Postal Road.

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Natural Vibes, the event is set to include all kinds of holiday-themed fun and activities for the whole community to enjoy.

For the youngsters, there will be a craft table where they can let their creativity and imaginations soar while parents may want to take that time to relax into a massage chair for a free massage. There will be photo opportunities as well, with Santa Paws on hand and a photo booth to capture those special holiday moments. Hay rides with Santa, sponsored by XPress Diesel and Auto, will help entertain attendees and a cookie, hot cocoa station and apple cider station will bring an added touch of holiday cheer. Free coats for kids will also be available while supplies last and there will be raffle prizes and giveaway for some extra excitement, all of which come free of charge.

During the holiday season there are usually plenty of chances for residents to head out to events where they can find interesting and unique Christmas gifts from local businesses and crafters but this year, those opportunities have been limited.

For those looking to grab a couple of last-minute presents before Christmas officially arrives, there will also be Christmas vendor booths on site, offering all sorts of merchandise to browse through.

And with the minds of many ever-alert for ways to help protect themselves and their families from illness, the staffers at Natural Vibes will also be offering tips on how to maintain and boost the immune system for better health.

Product samples will be available and there will be holiday specials going on inside the store, so those looking to pick up a few health and wellness items this season should be able to find some deals during the Winter Wellness Event too.

The Winter Wellness Event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is located at 2341 Postal Road, across from the main post office. Contact the store at 775-505-1400.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

