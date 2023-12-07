Winter Wonder-Slam: Pahrump event will mix pro-wrestling, food, music, giveaways and more

Pro-wrestler Sinn Bodhi and local businessman Matt Sadler are teaming up to bring Pahrump an all-new event for the holiday season: Winter Wonder-Slam — a free, family event that’s set for Sunday, Dec. 17.

“In a nutshell, we wanted to do Winter Wonder-Slam because we really just wanted a free, fun event for the community,” Sadler told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Prices are out of control and raising a family is really hard right now. Since Sinn Bodhi and I have been blessed by this community, we wanted to give something back. And what better way than with world-class professional wrestling, for free?”

Winter Wonder-Slam will feature a variety of professional wrestlers, along with food, music and giveaways, all of which is being made possible thanks to Sadler’s business A Hope Bail Bonds and partnerships with the many people who’ve gotten involved.

“Everyone, including the entertainers, are chipping in with little-to-no compensation, other than some travel expenses for our out-of-town athletes,” Sadler detailed. “That also means DJ Soundz will be donating his valuable time to the cause and will be mixing up some great, family-friendly tunes. Sponsors have been pouring in lately, too, for which we are so thankful and none of the sponsors or vendors will be selling a thing. Instead, they will be volunteering their time to help distribute free swag. I’d like to say that A Hope Bail Bonds put this all together but this has been a real group effort!”

Sadler noted that rumor has it that both Santa Claus and the Grinch will be making an appearance and there will be hundreds of stockings handed out to the youngsters so they can fill them up with free treats and prizes.

“As of right now, the food concessions will be brought to you with the help of Pahrump Valley U-Turn for Christ, a 501(c)3 ministry here in our valley. It’s great to bless them right back. We will likely be grilling up hotdogs and selling chips, sodas and water bottles at the event, and we’re trying to keep everything super inexpensive so everything should be $1, with all proceeds to go back to U-Turn for Christ,” Sadler said.

The event will also serve as a venue for collecting non-perishable food items that will then go toward restocking area food pantries, so those planning to attend are encouraged to bring along donations that afternoon.

“It should be a really great time and we’re definitely hoping to make this an annual affair for the holidays,” Sadler enthused.

Winter Wonder-Slam is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the McCullough Arena at Petrack Park. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

For more information visit TheNevadaPatriot.com or the Pahrump Winter Wonder-Slam Facebook page.

Sponsorship packages range in price from $75 to $500 and can be secured by calling 775-382-2516.

