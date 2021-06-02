Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye

If you want to see clear, dark skies, Tonopah is the place to do it.

Tonopah has been recognized as one of the best places to see clear dark in the United States, and it getting ready to host a series of monthly stargazing events from June to October at the Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park.

Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, Tonopah has no light pollution, which allows all to see even the faintest stars and the Milky Way with a naked eye.

The Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park is at the end of Ray Tennant Drive.

After reaching the end of the drive, turn by the Tonopah High School and follow the pavement before it turns to dirt road and keep going straight until you see the park in front.

The venue is designed for professional astronomers as well as anyone who is interested in seeing the stars. The park has picnic tables and cement pads where you can set up a telescope and see the dark skies.

The events are free to the public and will begin at dusk, weather permitting.

When to catch the stars

June 5 – Dark Sky Event

July 17 – Moon Night Event

August 7 – Dark Sky Event

September 18 – Moon Night Event

October 2 – Dark Sky Event

October 16 – Moon Night Event