News

June 2, 2021 - 12:05 am
 
Stargazers can catch some views in Tonopah at a monthly event starting on Saturday through mid-October.
Getty Images Stargazers can catch some views in Tonopah at a monthly event starting on Saturday through mid-October.

If you want to see clear, dark skies, Tonopah is the place to do it.

Tonopah has been recognized as one of the best places to see clear dark in the United States, and it getting ready to host a series of monthly stargazing events from June to October at the Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park.

Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, Tonopah has no light pollution, which allows all to see even the faintest stars and the Milky Way with a naked eye.

The Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park is at the end of Ray Tennant Drive.

After reaching the end of the drive, turn by the Tonopah High School and follow the pavement before it turns to dirt road and keep going straight until you see the park in front.

The venue is designed for professional astronomers as well as anyone who is interested in seeing the stars. The park has picnic tables and cement pads where you can set up a telescope and see the dark skies.

The events are free to the public and will begin at dusk, weather permitting.

When to catch the stars

June 5 – Dark Sky Event

July 17 – Moon Night Event

August 7 – Dark Sky Event

September 18 – Moon Night Event

October 2 – Dark Sky Event

October 16 – Moon Night Event

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice currently has two ...
Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Cardiology is continuing to expand with new services and a third location on the way thanks to the growing demand for health care services.

Getty Images More than 900,000 payments, with a value of approximately $1.9 billion, went to e ...
Economic Impact Payments total more than $3.5 billion
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced May 26 that they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Most lawmakers not willing to use public dollars to woo Athletics
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the 2021 Legislature comes to a close, there appears to be a little appetite to commit public money for a new baseball stadium to woo the Oakland Athletics to Nevada.

Christopher Leach
Cleaning worker suspected of theft
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the employee of a local cleaning business on suspicion of theft.

The body of a boy was found Friday between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The boy was described as Hisp ...
Hundreds of tips lead nowhere in efforts to ID slain boy
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas police are sorting through hundreds of leads from across the nation regarding the possible identity of a slain child found Friday along state Route 160.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Expo will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday ...
Senior Expo to set up at Nugget
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Nugget will be the spot to go for seniors on Friday.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News A Nye County Sheriff's Office honor guard was among ...
Crowds turn out for 50th Jim Butler Days
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The notion of Jim Butler at a craft fair seems odd, but it was indicative of the wide variety of events and activities that were part of the 50th Jim Butler Days over Memorial Day weekend in Tonopah.

Democratic caucus-goers stand in line at the caucus site at Liberty High School on Saturday, Fe ...
Legislature passes mining tax bill, sending funds to schools
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The 2021 Nevada Legislature’s signature heavy lift, a rewrite of taxes on the mining industry to channel more money to education, passed both houses on the last day of session Monday.