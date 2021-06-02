81°F
News

Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2021 - 12:06 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice currently has two locations, one on South Loop Road and another one on East Calvada Boulevard.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice staff members Melanie Lentz MSN, Dr. Julie Woodman and Dr. Tali Arik.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Julie Woodman and Melanie Lents MSN APRN are focused on caring for the whole family - family practice, cardiology, pain management, and women’s health.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice staff members Melanie Lentz MSN, Dr. Tali Arik, and Dr. Julie Woodman.

Pahrump Cardiology is continuing to expand with new services and a third location on the way thanks to the growing demand for health care services.

The practice has recently hired several new staff members, added more specialty care and more health plans while continuing to enhance its capabilities for the community.

During the recent interview with the Pahrump Valley Times, Dr. Tali Arik and Dr. Julie Woodward talked about the growing need for medical services in Pahrump and surrounding areas that have been the primary driver behind Pahrump Cardiology’s expansion.

“We still have a long way to go, based on the need in the community,” Arik said in an interview with the Pahrump Valley Times. “We are not doing it because we want to get big, we are doing it because it’s necessary.”

Pahrump Cardiology currently has two locations, one on South Loop Road and another one on East Calvada Boulevard. Arik said he and his team are looking to open a third location in Pahrump and will also expand into Beatty and serve that community twice a month.

Pahrump Cardiology was established in 2019 by Arik, as an independent cardiology and family practice focused on offering health care options to the Pahrump community that include primary care, pain management, women’s health, and cardiology.

Since 2019, the practice has continued to grow. Now it has five providers focused on caring for the whole family – family practice, cardiology, pain management, and women’s health.

It also offers a full pulmonary lab in the office and an ultrasound program for non-cardiac ultrasounds which is not available anywhere else in Pahrump.

Arik said over the last couple of years, he was able to detect serious heart and cardiovascular problems for patients in the community. Pahrump Cardiology offers on-site testing and imaging services, which saves the drive to Las Vegas for many patients. It also has one of 250 PET scan machines in the country.

“We run a very efficient operation, and I think that’s what people like about us,” he said.

Although the practice offers telemedicine, Arik said most patients prefer to see him and other staff face to face even when they have to travel to Pahrump from nearby communities such as Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

“It’s available, but not particularly popular,” Arik said about telemedicine. “At this point, almost no one wants a televisit.”

Pahrump has a low proportion of health care providers like the rest of Nye County, and Arik said some of his patients had to wait as long as three months to see him.

“Our volume has increased quite a bit. It’s the only challenge that we have here,” he said.

Since May 2020, the volume of patients at his practice has been growing month over month, and now he said both of his practice’s locations see a combined 175 patients per day.

Pahrump Cardiology was one of the practices that stayed open during the worst time of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when many businesses were shut down in Pahrump and across the state. The number of patients at Pahrump Cardiology kept growing even during the pandemic, and Arik and his team continued to practice based on the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

While some providers have their patients wait for weeks and even months, Arik said he is committed to seeing new patients quickly, as he doesn’t want them to drive to Las Vegas to get health care services.

As demand for health care services in Pahrump and surrounding areas continues to grow, Arik encouraged Pahrump residents to visit his practice regardless of their current health situation.

“I think every person in Pahrump has a reason to come (to our practice),” he said. “A lot of things are preventable, you need an established provider, and sometimes, you need more than one.”

