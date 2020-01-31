Workshop series planned at Great Basin

A series of community education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting and others will take place in early February.

A series of community education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting and others will take place in early February.

The series will be led by Laura Debenham, MSW, LSW, instructor and director of social work at Great Basin College at the Pahrump campus.

Students and the public are invited to attend the workshops.

The first workshop, Understanding Autism, runs from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Great Basin in Pahrump at 551 E. Calvada Blvd., in room 125. A Positive Parenting class will occur from 7-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the school.

The following week, a Couples Communication workshop will held from 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 at Great Basin’s Pahrump campus. From 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 18, a Dealing with Anxiety and Depression workshop will take place.

A workshop named Good Grief is set to occur from 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Great Basin’s Pahrump campus.

Debenham has worked for over three decades as both an educator and in the social work field. Her focus has been in domestic violence, autism, parent education, grief, life coaching, women’s issues, couples communication and career counseling, she said through an electronic messaging system.

Debenham “utilizes a strength based model in order to empower individuals, couples and families,” she said.

The University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program is collaborating with Great Basin College to help students in rural Nevada who are interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree in social work.

“Through this program, all students in the GBC’s area of outreach are able to complete the equivalent of the first three years of academic study at GBC through online classes and interactive video classes,” Debenham said.

For more, contact community education at 775-753-2202 or 775-753-2231.

