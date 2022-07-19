99°F
You can take these free gardening classes from the comfort of your computer

July 19, 2022 - 9:21 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times- A free gardening book review Zoom class, presented by Mast ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times- A free gardening book review Zoom class, presented by Master Gardener Gail Brandys, will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

With thousands of gardening books available today, how do you know where to spend your time and money? Gardening books should be informative and in your area of interest. They should be enjoyable and inspiring — and they make great gifts for any occasion.

A free gardening book review Zoom class, presented by Master Gardener Gail Brandys, will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.This PowerPoint covers some of the recently-released gardening books on seed propagation, native plants, attracting beneficial wildlife, and gardening advice specific to Nevada to help you decide on your next read. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/350695458557

On Aug. 10, a free “Getting Ready for Fall and Winter Gardening” Zoom class will be held 6-8 p.m.

The fall can be the most fun time to grow. The weather has cooled off with the mornings rather chilly. Most of the insects have gone until the spring. And, because it is not as warm, you use less water. There are an amazing number of vegetables that love our fall weather – many more than like our summers! Come and join Master Gardener Lori Evans to learn how your fall and winter garden can produce some of your most tasty vegetables. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/355148447567

Also, an in-person class will be held Aug. 27, “Gardening in Small Places: Tree Selection and Care”, 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10.

Trees are some of the largest, and can be some of the most expensive, plant material you’ll add to your landscape. When properly selected, planted and cared for trees can be the focal point of your garden, however, if improperly cared for, trees can also be the costliest mistake you can make in your landscape.

Knowing what trees do best in the Mojave Desert is a critical part of the story and knowing how to care for them can help you prevent some costly mistakes. Laura Eisenberg, formerly with the Nevada Division of Forestry, will teach you how to pick a landscape tree and how to care for it so it will become the landscape centerpiece you knew it could be. Class space is limited.

Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/181277795767

Call Elaine Fagin at 702-257-5573 for more information or to make a reservation.

