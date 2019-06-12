87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Angelica Pulido-Hull: Why it’s great to be a small business owner

By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 12, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The challenges inherent in owning your own business can be daunting.

From ensuring proper management of finances to staying competitive in the market to knowing how to manage growth effectively, there are a number of elements that make being an entrepreneur challenging. But as many a proprietor will tell you, there are aspects of running a business in Pahrump that make the challenge, hard work and sacrifice worth the effort.

Here are just some of the reasons why owning a business is rewarding for entrepreneurs and our community.

Following your passion

One of the biggest rewards of being a business owner is the ability to potentially create something driven by your passion. Whether it’s a skill you’ve been utilizing in your work for years as an employee or just a hobby that you genuinely love to do, business owners have used passions from numerous places in their life to create their venture. The important thing is that you form a solid business idea around this passion, develop a well-thought-out plan and then execute it.

Flexibility

Being your own boss is something that attracts many people to the idea of entrepreneurship. But there’s actually more to the flexibility of being a business owner than just not having a “boss.”

For some business owners, flexibility means launching a side-hustle alongside more traditional employment. Some see flexibility in freelance work, where your business model is based on being able to work with a number of different clients or entities simultaneously. Still, others see flexibility in being able to drive their own sources of revenue instead of just “getting a paycheck.”

Whatever the definition, the flexibility of being a business owner in Pahrump comes down to being able to determine your path, from your day-to-day operations to the direction of your career and your life.

However, remember the Spiderman rule: with great power comes great responsibility. The flexibility of ownership also requires careful planning, intelligent implementation and a clear understanding of your goals.

Inspiring Communities

When I think about how small businesses inspire Pahrump, I think of food trucks. Though the idea has been around for a long time, there was an undeniable explosion of these businesses in the last decade. But beyond just the wonderful prospect of grilled cheese or tacos that can go anywhere, what is striking about food trucks is how they have affected their communities.

Be it in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle or even Pahrump, food trucks accumulated at a magnitude as more and more local entrepreneurs launched them, while neighborhoods started holding events specifically centered around these mobile businesses. This, in turn, brought neighbors together and more traffic to local brick-and-mortars in many cases.

This is the power of small business in Pahrump, this ability to bring people together for your services and encourage other would-be business owners to strive to do the same. It makes owning a business more than just a job or a revenue stream; it can make it a touchpoint for our community.

Driving the economy

Beyond just our local community, small businesses are also critical for the Nevada economy as well. Our latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index survey tells us that well over 60 percent of business owners nationwide are optimistic both about their current and future financial situations. This is exciting to see because these companies make up a large portion of employer-firms in the U.S., allowing the nation’s economy to succeed financially, grow and add more jobs.

There is no question that being a business owner can be tough, and some will tell you it’s one of the hardest things to undertake. But the rewards of it can be just as powerful as the challenges.

With careful planning, appropriate use of resources and a lot of hard work becoming a Pahrump business owner can turn an aspiring entrepreneur into a driver of not only their future but that of our local community and far beyond.

Angelica Pulido-Hull is a district manager and small business advocate for Wells Fargo Bank in Southern Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal These changes from the founders’ vision may serve t ...
Dennis Myers: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak cast a veto against the founders
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In his veto of Assembly Bill 186, Gov. Steve Sisolak argues that he is speaking for the founding fathers (they were all men) in their cutting and splicing of the Virginia Plan and the New Jersey Plan at the constitutional convention when they were trying to placate not the small states but the slave states, most of which happened to be the small ones.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this 2015 file photo taken during an interview at the ...
Tim Burke: Showing pride for newest graduates, reflecting on history
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Life for this year’s Pahrump Valley High School graduating senior class will have quite a different immediate future in front of them than did those who were graduating during World War II.

Members of a congressional tour make their way through the north portal of Yucca Mountain near ...
Dan Schinhofen: Politics as usual with Yucca Mountain
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House of Representatives just released their budget and what a surprise, no funding to continue the licensing on Yucca Mountain, our national repository.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Legislature building in Carson City.
Dennis Myers: How the system was broken and why it continues
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In May, the Nevada Senate voted final passage of a measure removing several sections from Nevada abortion law that are incompatible with the state’s voter-approved legal abortion statute.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal This session's Nevada Legislature has not been kind to rur ...
Tim Burke: This Legislature not kind to rural Nevada
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During this year’s legislative session, the more divisive and controversial bills introduced have the phrase “vote was along party lines” attached to how they were passed.

Getty Images Some stores limit the number of cashiers on real checkouts in order to drive peopl ...
Dennis Myers: Helping to protect our neighbors from joblessness
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times recently printed a letter from a reader who was annoyed by a visit to a market where he had to check himself out and bag his own groceries.