CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS | Share your stories of ‘progress through perseverance’

In fewer than 350 words, we invite you to tell us about an initiative or project that you or your organization have successfully executed since the pandemic. Describe the problems you faced, and explain how you solved them. Tell us about the people behind the project who propelled it foward. Lastly, share a bit on how others in the community benefited from your progress. We will publish excerpts from the best stories, along with photos that celebrate PROGRESS through perseverance in an upcoming special section.

The Pahrump Valley Times will publish its annual PROGRESS edition on April 21.

This year’s section will highlight the progress Nye countians have made through perseverance since the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted our lives.

More than 300 Nye countians have died from the virus since cases were first reported here in March 2020.

The pandemic forced many of us to pivot and rethink our lives over the past three years. For me, the pandemic disrupted my personal relationships, job and my living situation. It brought heartbreaks, health scares and bad habits.

But there have been unexpected silver linings: Namely, I’ve learned how strong I was in the process through and have become a more resilient and empathetic person.

Now, as we approach the three-year anniversary of the pandemic’s onset, let’s take a moment to pause and reflect on our lives and be grateful for the strides we’ve all made since then.

We’re looking to tell your stories of PROGRESS through perseverance — stories that highlight business successes, education gains, growth and development in our community, personal health and wellness milestones and more.

We want to hear from entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders who innovated during pandemic shutdowns to keep their operations viable; teachers who found creative ways to connect and remotely engage with their students; government officials who launched more efficient ways to help the public, and from anyone else who moved the needle in a positive direction despite the obstacles they faced over the past few years.

Tell us about your PROGRESS!

Email your stories to bschanding@pvtimes.com, subject line “PROGRESS.”

Until then, keep moving forward!

Brent Schanding

Editor, Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza &Goldfield News